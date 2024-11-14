How to tell a condom is broken before or after using it

Ensuring that your condom stays intact throughout intercourse is crucial. You can check its condition both before and after use.

Here’s how to tell if a condom is broken or expired:

1. Look for any obvious holes or tears

After sex, take a look at the condom thoroughly. Check for any obvious flaws, tears, or tiny holes.

2. The leak test

If you feel that the sensation changed during sex, do a leak test. Fill the used condom with water. The condom is broken if water is seeping out.

3. A difference in sensation

The condom may have broken if you experience an abrupt change in sensation during sexual activity. When a condom tears, many people notice less tightness or a change in friction.

4. The expiry date

Every condom has an expiry date. Before you use a condom, check the date and look for damage on the packaging or wrapper before using.

5. Check if the wrapper is damaged

Every condom comes in a wrapper. Even if it's not expired, a damaged, torn, or worn-out wrapper could mean that the condom is compromised.

A bulging or puffed-up wrapper is another sign that the condom might be damaged.

6. Texture and appearance

When you open the condom, is it soft, sticky, dry, or discoloured? An expired condom may also feel less lubricated or smooth.

7. Look out for a strange smell

Due to the lubricant or latex breaking down, expired condoms can have a terrible odour. Avoid using it if the smell is outside the ordinary.

8. Do a stretch test

You can gently stretch the condoms between your fingers. It may be expired or damaged if it feels rigid, breaks readily, or doesn't stretch smoothly.

If you notice this or you've overstretched it, it would be wise not to use the same condom.