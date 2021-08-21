Nowadays, more people are dying their natural hair, but doing so without care will cause the hair to start looking lifeless, dry, and lackluster.

Pulse Nigeria

Bleach or dye can harm the hair if not well taken care of.

If you recently dyed your hair, then do the following to keep it fresh.

1. Avoid washing your hair too regularly. Once is two weeks is enough.

2. Treat your hair gently. Your dyed hair is more fragile than your natural hair. Be careful when washing, styling, or detangling. Use products that would work for sensitive hair.

3. Moisturize your hair well. Apply a lot of oil, like jojoba oil and argan oil to your hair. Do it thoroughly from the root to the tip.

4. Use a good conditioner to deep condition your hair, preferably one that contains shea butter and Vitamin E. You should also get a deep conditioning spray. Make sure you buy a conditioner that is good for colored hair. Apply the deep conditioner treatment for about half an hour.

5. Use protein-based treatments. This will help treat your hair if you notice that it is falling out due to cuticle damage. These treatments will fill in whatever gaps are created by dyeing your hair.

6. Use the nighttime to take proper care of your hair, apply enough oil on your hair, part it, plait it and wear a silk bonnet or scarf.

7. Dyeing your hair can be cool and beautiful but make sure you take extra care of it. If you notice the color fading away or your hair falling out, you should reconsider treating your hair or dyeing it back to its original color.