How to survive the heat season in Nigeria

Stay hydrated

Drink enough water this time; metabolic activities are faster during the hot weather, and as such, you lose body fluid more quickly. If it's no stress for you, you could carry a water bottle to work or school every day to keep track of your fluid intake.

Avoid black clothing

Try as much as possible to avoid clothes in the colour black. A black material absorbs heat and emits that heat into the environment, and consequently, your skin, which makes your body hotter than expected.

Wear loose clothing

Wear items of clothing that will allow proper ventilation and aeration into your body. Avoid wearing footwear that would cause you to sweat on your feet. Whatever you can wear to make you comfortable during this hot weather.

Wear antiperspirant sprays

Hot season or not, it is essential always to use antiperspirant sprays, especially if you sweat a lot. During this season, it becomes worse, as you lose body fluid very quickly. It is advised that you use antiperspirant sprays or roll-ons to prevent sweat from your armpits which may cause body odour or leave patches on your clothes. The weather is hot already; avoid frustrating someone else with a body odour please.

Buy rechargeable hand fans

There are a lot of hand fans that are powered by electricity which are very convenient to carry about. In a case when there's no light, they can be powered using a power bank. Having one of these will help you reduce heat stress during this period.

Take cold showers

After the day's work, taking a cold shower helps to relax your body. It leaves you cleansed from the sweat and accumulated dirt from the day's work. Cold showers should also be taken in the night; It gets frustrating to sleep at night sometimes, even when the windows are open. To have a good night's sleep, you must take a shower just before bed; this will give your body the cooling effects it needs.