How to protect your hair from dust damage without head wraps

Here's how to prevent these effects and maintain healthy tresses

Wash your hair daily

Contrary to what you may think, daily hair washing doesn't harm your hair quality or quantity. Pollutants can build up and make a nest in your hair. Because most pollutants sit on the cuticle, it is easy to wash off. Daily shampooing and washing are also a must to keep your scalp free from itchiness and dandruff. Choose a mild shampoo and washing regimen.

Minimise heat-styling tools use

Pollutants take a toll on your hair so straightening, blow-drying, and curling can aggravate hair damage. These routines make the hair more prone to damage, brittleness, and split ends.

Oil, condition, spa, and repeat

Oiling and deep conditioning are a must for healthy hair. Schedule spa treatments for your hair. Consider them vacations for your hair. They help repair the damage whilst rehydrating the hair. Oiling and deep conditioning your hair can bring back the lost moisture.

