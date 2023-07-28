Breaking news:
How to protect your hair from dust damage without head wraps

Martha Kemigisha

Protecting your hair by wearing a wrap, a scarf, or a hat is probably the best and simplest way to do it. We tend to focus on the damage from products and forget that dust, smoke, and gaseous pollutants take a toll on our hair. Moreover, protective gear doesn't always agree with the hairstyle. So let's look at some hair protective measures we can use against these pollutants.

How to protect your hair from dust damage without head wraps/Courtesy

There's no escaping the impact of pollution on our lungs, skin and now hair. Experts say that these pollutants can lead to hair and scalp irritation and damage.

Here's how to prevent these effects and maintain healthy tresses

Contrary to what you may think, daily hair washing doesn't harm your hair quality or quantity. Pollutants can build up and make a nest in your hair. Because most pollutants sit on the cuticle, it is easy to wash off. Daily shampooing and washing are also a must to keep your scalp free from itchiness and dandruff. Choose a mild shampoo and washing regimen.

Pollutants take a toll on your hair so straightening, blow-drying, and curling can aggravate hair damage. These routines make the hair more prone to damage, brittleness, and split ends.

Oiling and deep conditioning are a must for healthy hair. Schedule spa treatments for your hair. Consider them vacations for your hair. They help repair the damage whilst rehydrating the hair. Oiling and deep conditioning your hair can bring back the lost moisture.

Hair serums are the best for your cuticles which suffer pollution the most. One to two drops of serum on wet hair is enough for medium-length hair. If you have oily hair, make sure you only apply the serum on the ends and not the scalp.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

