Sore throat is one of the most annoying illness because it has a way of affecting your eating process.

Sore throat is a viral infection that lasts five-seven days. The soreness brought about by the virus gradually develops without a sign of fever, so you might get a sign before it hits you.

We discovered that one of the symptoms of this disease is a sore throat. How can you even prevent this?

How to prevent sore throat

We talked about how to protect yourself from getting infected in one of our articles in the previous week, but today, we’ll be discussing how to prevent sore throat.

A sore throat can be caused by cold, dry heat, smoking, or allergic reactions. We figured it's important to share the simple ways to prevent sore throat.

Here’s how to prevent sore throat.

Coronavirus in Nigeria: Sore throat is one of its symptoms, here's how to prevent it

1. When you have a cold or you’re in a flu season, wash your hands often and keep them away from your nose, eyes, and mouth.

2. Stay away from people that have the flu or are sick.

3. Use a humidifier in your room.

4. Breathe with your nose rather than using your mouth. This helps you to humidify the air coming into your body naturally.

5. Eat healthy when you’re down with the flu. Take foods like fruits and vegetables that contain vitamins C and E with some other important nutrients. Also, add some supplements to nutritious spices like ginger and garlic to your food.