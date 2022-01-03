How to make time for self-care even if you're very busy

If you are a busy person, it may seem impossible to get some "me" time like going to the gym, getting enough sleep, or exploring your hobby, but one thing you should keep in mind is, the busier you are, then the more reason you need to take care of your body and mind.

Self-care seems like a distraction, but it actually facilitates productivity. For example, when you have a short workout or yoga class, you become empowered and energized. This energy then gets channeled into the things that keep you busy.

Not only will you get inspired to do your work efficiently, the small tasks will also build up to tremendous results. However, even if you've made up your mind to start sleeping early or using those beauty products, it's still tough to actually put this wish into practice. Below are some ways people practice self-care even if you're busy.

Set the tone

This is a simple and effective way to trick your brain into doing something. For example, if you want to practice yoga every day after work, make it a habit to slip into your yoga pants every day when you get back from work, and you'll see that your brain would be more inclined to perform that task.

Divide and conquer

If you aim to work out at least 30 minutes every day, but your schedule wouldn't permit it, you can divide and conquer. Divide in the sense that you can break your goal into smaller bits and achieve it. For example, you can do 15 minutes of a workout when you wake up and another 15 before you go to bed. You don't have to do it at a stretch.

Set a definite but achievable goal

If you love reading but don't have the time, you can decide to read one book every month or even two. When we set goals, our minds are more likely to want us to achieve that goal.