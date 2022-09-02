Bondage during sex has always existed, but with the books and movie, 'Fifty Shades of Grey', made it much more popular.
How to make bondage a part of your sex life
Are you missing out by not engaging in bondage during sex?
Bondage sex refers to a situation where a person’s movement is restricted either with cuffs, ties or any instrument that may keep them in bondage.
Before you begin...
Consent is crucial when it comes to bondage. If you just met someone, you shouldn’t be trying such dangerous games with them. Also, don’t let anyone convince you to do it if you are not comfortable with it.
Before you begin games of bondage with your partner, you both must have complete and total trust for each other because it involves vulnerability.
Having a safe word is also very important because you need it when they are getting hurt or uncomfortable.
Trying bondage for the first time? Here are some tips;
You might need flurry cuffs - real handcuffs can bruise your wrist and cut off circulation, and you really don’t want that.
You might also use some blindfolds or a silk scarf to cover your eyes. You might also tie your partner’s hands and legs with their permission with these.
Many sex shops sell toys that can keep a woman's arms and legs tied up at the same time.
For those who like to go the extra mile with sex toys, a good spreader will keep a woman's legs far apart.
Now that you have your materials ready, you can take turns kissing and massaging each other with blindfolds on. You can also tie and blindfold your partner during sex. Ask them to moan if they are enjoying whatever it is you are doing.
Why you should try bondage with your partner
Besides the obvious point that it is voyeuristic and may potentially spice up your sex life. Bondage situations are a sexual kink to many people for some reasons;
- When you are tied up, you can relax and enjoy the sexual experience without doing anything.
- When your eyes are closed, all your senses come alive and you really feel what is being done to your body.
- The person who isn’t tied up feels intense power and dominance, and that might be thrilling to them.
- Some people like to act like they are struggling while tied up to build up adrenaline and anticipation.
