There are some pros and cons to going to the gym regularly especially if you are concerned about bodybuilding, you need motivation, you have an instructor, or you work out with your friends.

What are the expenses you incur from going to the gym?

First of all, you need to pay monthly for a monthly subscription and it's usually not cheap.

Secondly, gym wear is expensive. Some gym wear costs about ₦30,000. There is also the cost of buying shorts, shirts, sneakers, bands, water bottles and so on.

Lastly, you need to know how to use the gym equipment or get a trainer. Some people just go to the gym and do equipment shopping. They hop from one piece of equipment to another and it does not affect their overall weight.

How to lose weight without going to the gym

You can sneak exercise into your day by doing house chores, taking the stairs, and taking public transportation.

Watch YouTube videos

One of the best ways to work out without spending a dime is by watching YouTube videos of personal trainers and following their prompts. Especially the ones without equipment, like lunges, press-ups and so on.

Get a skipping rope

Skipping ropes are so cheap and are effective if you are serious about losing weight. Skipping ropes are good cardio exercise for you.

Take a walk/jog around your neighborhood