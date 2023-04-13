The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to lose weight without going to the gym

Temi Iwalaiye

If you want to lose weight, but you can't afford to go to the gym, here's what you can do.

How to lose weight without going to the gym [Yahoo]
How to lose weight without going to the gym [Yahoo]

Recommended articles

There are some pros and cons to going to the gym regularly especially if you are concerned about bodybuilding, you need motivation, you have an instructor, or you work out with your friends.

First of all, you need to pay monthly for a monthly subscription and it's usually not cheap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, gym wear is expensive. Some gym wear costs about ₦30,000. There is also the cost of buying shorts, shirts, sneakers, bands, water bottles and so on.

Lastly, you need to know how to use the gym equipment or get a trainer. Some people just go to the gym and do equipment shopping. They hop from one piece of equipment to another and it does not affect their overall weight.

You can sneak exercise into your day by doing house chores, taking the stairs, and taking public transportation.

Read more about how to sneak exercise into the day here

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the best ways to work out without spending a dime is by watching YouTube videos of personal trainers and following their prompts. Especially the ones without equipment, like lunges, press-ups and so on.

Skipping is perfect for losing weight [istockphoto]
Skipping is perfect for losing weight [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

Skipping ropes are so cheap and are effective if you are serious about losing weight. Skipping ropes are good cardio exercise for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily walks and jogs around your street will cost you nothing, and it’s effective if you want to lose weight, but you don’t want to spend so much money.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to lose weight without going to the gym

How to lose weight without going to the gym

5 good morning messages for your man that will rekindle his love for you

5 good morning messages for your man that will rekindle his love for you

5 outfit inspiration for Eid-al-Fitr inspired by Assisat Diallo

5 outfit inspiration for Eid-al-Fitr inspired by Assisat Diallo

5 fruits that will brighten your complexion

5 fruits that will brighten your complexion

5 foods to avoid if you have stomach ulcer

5 foods to avoid if you have stomach ulcer

A detailed look at Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Design, performance, and camera

A detailed look at Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Design, performance, and camera

5 foods to eat if you want to live longer and healthier

5 foods to eat if you want to live longer and healthier

The significance of Henna in Northern Nigerian weddings

The significance of Henna in Northern Nigerian weddings

7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Vogue announces the theme of this year’s Met Gala with 10 world-famous models

Vogue announces the theme of this year’s Met Gala with 10 world-famous models

Mountain of Fire church holds beauty pageant

Mountain of Fire church holds beauty pageant

Pulse Sports

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's why reverse cowgirl is dangerous [Insidehook]

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous s*x position

Here's why drinking too much water is deadly [istockphoto]

How drinking too much water can kill you

Sex when high poses some risk [Hakunasupply]

5 sexual behaviours to avoid in 2023 - really, don’t do them

These celebs post a lot of unfiltered pictures [Instagram]

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram