ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to lose holiday weight gain

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five tips to help you lose weight

Here's how to burn the holiday fat [bbc]
Here's how to burn the holiday fat [bbc]

The holidays are a good time to let loose and eat to your heart’s content. Personally, I am a big fan of enjoying yourself during the holidays, I can’t imagine people eating delicious and having a good time and you are just eating a salad, no!

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

But the holiday season has come to an end, which means you have to get back on track.

The number one step for the new year is to take a reverse turn on the unhealthy habits you formed over the holiday season.

If you were sitting in a place all day eating or jumping from one club or party to another during the holidays, then take a U-turn and get back to the gym or your exercise routine. Talk long walks, skip, dance, do yoga, and just exercise!

It could be intermittent fasting or watching what you eat but you need to curtail your eating habit as quickly as possible.

Take a break from drinking soda, and alcoholic beverages and drink detox juices and a lot of water. Water, especially because it makes you feel full.

Stock up on fruit, fibre and vegetables and stay away from carbohydrates or meals with high calories. If you must eat carbohydrates, use a small plate and practise portion control.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who wore it better? Toke Makinwa and Chioma Good Hair steal each other looks

Who wore it better? Toke Makinwa and Chioma Good Hair steal each other looks

How to lose holiday weight gain

How to lose holiday weight gain

5 different types of people looking for love in 2023

5 different types of people looking for love in 2023

5 best foods to eat after s*x

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

New Year Resolutions: Maybe your relationship shouldn’t have crossed into 2023

New Year Resolutions: Maybe your relationship shouldn’t have crossed into 2023

10 relationship resolutions to make in the New Year

10 relationship resolutions to make in the New Year

7 Style inspiration for the new year

7 Style inspiration for the new year

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cucumber vibrator

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

5 best foods to eat after sex

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Who is right about fatphobia? [Instagram]

Teni vs Monalisa: Who is right about fatphobia?

The easiest ways to lose weight

The easiest ways to lose weight