How to lose holiday weight gain

But the holiday season has come to an end, which means you have to get back on track.

Drop the bad eating habits you picked up over the holiday

The number one step for the new year is to take a reverse turn on the unhealthy habits you formed over the holiday season.

Go back to the gym or start exercising

If you were sitting in a place all day eating or jumping from one club or party to another during the holidays, then take a U-turn and get back to the gym or your exercise routine. Talk long walks, skip, dance, do yoga, and just exercise!

Get on a diet fast

It could be intermittent fasting or watching what you eat but you need to curtail your eating habit as quickly as possible.

Mind what you drink

Take a break from drinking soda, and alcoholic beverages and drink detox juices and a lot of water. Water, especially because it makes you feel full.

Eat food in small amounts and watch your calorie intake