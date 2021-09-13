How to highlight and contour to fit your facial structure

They can give you a more chiselled face, cheek, nose, and a slimmer nose.

But highlighting and contouring require expert skills, it also requires you to have a good knowledge of your facial structure.

Before we go into the nitty-gritty of contouring and highlighting based on your facial structure there are some basic rules you should take note of.

First, get a contour kit that is one or two shades darker than your foundation.

Also, use grey and cooler undertones instead of orange-coloured ones.

Heart face

If your face is shaped like a heart, highlight your forehead and cheekbones. Then with a darker contour shade narrow your forehead and jawline.

Round face

If your face is round, you want to create more sharp edges and definitions.So, you would need to contour your temples, which are the sides of your face, your jaws, and cheekbones, then highlight your chin and forehead.

Oval face

An oval face is one best facial structures to contour, contour under your cheekbones. Then highlight under your eyes, chin, and forehead.

Triangular face

If your face is triangular contour your jawline and the middle of your face. Then highlight underneath your eyes.

Square face

