Highlighting and contour kits are the latest additions to makeup palettes and they help to sculpt your face.
How to highlight and contour to fit your facial structure
Knowing your facial structure is important if you want to contour and highlight properly.
They can give you a more chiselled face, cheek, nose, and a slimmer nose.
But highlighting and contouring require expert skills, it also requires you to have a good knowledge of your facial structure.
Before we go into the nitty-gritty of contouring and highlighting based on your facial structure there are some basic rules you should take note of.
First, get a contour kit that is one or two shades darker than your foundation.
Also, use grey and cooler undertones instead of orange-coloured ones.
Heart face
If your face is shaped like a heart, highlight your forehead and cheekbones. Then with a darker contour shade narrow your forehead and jawline.
Round face
If your face is round, you want to create more sharp edges and definitions.So, you would need to contour your temples, which are the sides of your face, your jaws, and cheekbones, then highlight your chin and forehead.
Oval face
An oval face is one best facial structures to contour, contour under your cheekbones. Then highlight under your eyes, chin, and forehead.
Triangular face
If your face is triangular contour your jawline and the middle of your face. Then highlight underneath your eyes.
Square face
If you have a square face, highlight your forehead and chin, with a darker shade of contour that tries to narrow your forehead and jawline.
