How to highlight and contour to fit your facial structure

Temi Iwalaiye

Knowing your facial structure is important if you want to contour and highlight properly.

Contour and highlighting requires you to understand your face {avonuk

Highlighting and contour kits are the latest additions to makeup palettes and they help to sculpt your face.

They can give you a more chiselled face, cheek, nose, and a slimmer nose.

But highlighting and contouring require expert skills, it also requires you to have a good knowledge of your facial structure.

Before we go into the nitty-gritty of contouring and highlighting based on your facial structure there are some basic rules you should take note of.

First, get a contour kit that is one or two shades darker than your foundation.

Also, use grey and cooler undertones instead of orange-coloured ones.

Kerry Washington has a heart shaped face [marieclaire]
Kerry Washington has a heart shaped face [marieclaire] Pulse Nigeria

If your face is shaped like a heart, highlight your forehead and cheekbones. Then with a darker contour shade narrow your forehead and jawline.

How to contour heart shaped face [Jane Iredale]
How to contour heart shaped face [Jane Iredale] Pulse Nigeria
Queen Latifah has a round face [hairstylesweekly=]
Queen Latifah has a round face [hairstylesweekly=] Pulse Nigeria

If your face is round, you want to create more sharp edges and definitions.So, you would need to contour your temples, which are the sides of your face, your jaws, and cheekbones, then highlight your chin and forehead.

Contouring and highlighting round face [pinterest]
Contouring and highlighting round face [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

An oval face is one best facial structures to contour, contour under your cheekbones. Then highlight under your eyes, chin, and forehead.

Contouring an oval face [foxglow]
Contouring an oval face [foxglow] Pulse Nigeria
Contouring and highlighting a triangular face [talwar]
Contouring and highlighting a triangular face [talwar] Pulse Nigeria

If your face is triangular contour your jawline and the middle of your face. Then highlight underneath your eyes.

This is how to contour and highlight a square face [talwar]
This is how to contour and highlight a square face [talwar] Pulse Nigeria

If you have a square face, highlight your forehead and chin, with a darker shade of contour that tries to narrow your forehead and jawline.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

