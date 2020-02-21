With lots of makeup artists out there, it seems almost impossible to get a good glam with a very low budget.

The makeup business has become lucrative as more people are getting glammed up for events. Makeup artists charge quite high to deliver top-notch service.

One of our favourite beauty YouTuber, Jackie Aina shared a few tips and ways to have your face glammed on a budget. According to her, you do not need to go out of your budget to get these products and they are of good quality.

ALSO READ: Pearl makeup is the new rave...here's how your faves pulled off the trend

Here’s the video that describes how to have a soft glam on a budget.