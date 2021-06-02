How to have a banging body without working out [Copy]
No time and energy to work out? you can still lose weight in these ways.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
There are some easy things you can do to help you pack on fewer calories and lose weight.
It looks like your tummy signed a pact with the devil to make you gain weight, even the smell of food has got adding kilograms.
- Drink a lot of water – Are you thirsty or hungry? Sometimes it is thirst parading as hunger. Drinking a lot of water fills you up.
- Dance a lot – Dancing doesn’t feel like exercise, it is pretty fun and it is part of cardio. Watch dance videos on Youtube.
- Drink less carbonated drinks – Even the diet variations make you pack on the calories. Instead, make and drink smoothies. They are healthy and delicious.
- Eat less meat and add a lot of veggies to your diet
- Drink less alcohol – Alcohol has a lot of calories too, if you are serious about losing weight go easy on the bottle.
- Eat dinner early and pack a healthy snack like apples if you wake up hungry.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng