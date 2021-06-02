RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to have a banging body without working out

Temi Iwalaiye

No time and energy to work out? you can still lose weight in these ways.

You don't need to be a gym buddy to have a banging body
You don't need to be a gym buddy to have a banging body

You have a thousand and one excuses why you cannot go to the gym or exercise. It might be work or kids or just general fatigue but you still want to have a banging body.

There are some easy things you can do to help you pack on fewer calories and lose weight.

It looks like your tummy signed a pact with the devil to make you gain weight, even the smell of food has got adding kilograms.

  • Drink a lot of water – Are you thirsty or hungry? Sometimes it is thirst parading as hunger. Drinking a lot of water fills you up.
  • Dance a lot – Dancing doesn’t feel like exercise, it is pretty fun and it is part of cardio. Watch dance videos on Youtube.
Dancing is fun and healthy
Dancing is fun and healthy
  • Drink less carbonated drinks – Even the diet variations make you pack on the calories. Instead, make and drink smoothies. They are healthy and delicious.
  • Eat less meat and add a lot of veggies to your diet
  • Drink less alcohol – Alcohol has a lot of calories too, if you are serious about losing weight go easy on the bottle.
  • Eat dinner early and pack a healthy snack like apples if you wake up hungry.

Temi Iwalaiye

