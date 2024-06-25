How to get rid of hair lice naturally in one day

Since lice can be so discomforting it's important to note how to get rid of them quickly and naturally.

How does hair lice get transmitted?

While the sight of lice can be alarming, it's important to remember that they cannot jump or fly. They spread most commonly through direct head-to-head contact, such as playing with an infected friend or sharing hats or combs. Good hygiene is not a factor, and pets like dogs and cats can't transmit head lice.

How to get rid of lice naturally in one

Wet combing

Wet combing hair from the scalp to the tips with a fine-toothed comb can remove lice and eggs. Applying a lubricant like olive oil or coconut oil makes it easier. Repeat this process every three to four days for a few weeks until lice are no longer present.

Smothering agents

Common household items such as petroleum jelly, olive oil, butter, or mayonnaise can kill lice by depriving them of oxygen and suffocating them. These products can be applied to the scalp and hair, wrapped in a shower cap, and kept on overnight.

Use a vinegar mixture

To clean lice from your hair, mix one cup of vinegar and one cup of warm water. Vinegar can kill and eliminate nits and lice. Apply the mixture immediately to the scalp and cover it with a hair cap. Let it rest for 30 minutes before washing it with your regular shampoo.

Use essential oils

Apply an essential oil blend to your scalp and hair to make a hair mask. Combine 50 mL of coconut oil, 2-3 drops of tea tree oil, and 50 mL of apple cider vinegar. Leave the mixture on for 20 minutes, then rinse with your regular shampoo.=

Wash clothes in hot water