How to get clear white eyes naturally

Tired,dull and bloodshot eyes can be as a result of fatigue, lack of sleep, long working hours, continuously staring at a bight computer screen for instance, nutritional deficiency, excessive drinking, dehydration, smoking and even serious health problems like a weak liver.

While an alarming case in this situation should be reported to a medical practitioner, these simple ways work to clear the eyes.

Today on Pulse Daily we would be dishing on easy breezy ways to get clear and sparkling eyes naturally.

1. Eye Exercise

There are easy ways to relax and light up the eyes which improve blood circulation and ease off eye straining.

The first eye exercise is to shut the eyes and squeeze them tightly. Then open them quickly, as wide as possible. Repeat until the eyes begin to water. This will help your eyes look and feel fresh and bright.

You can also move a pen or pencil horizontally and vertically in front of your eyes, keeping your eyes focused on the tip of the pen. Do this exercise for 10 to 15 minutes daily.

Another option is to rub the palms of your hands together until they become warm, then place them over your closed eyelids for a few minutes.

2. Tea Bags

Both green and black tea bags are known to reduce eye strain and restore the natural glow and brightness to the eyes. The antioxidant properties in tea bags help reduce swelling around the eyes.

-Steep 2 tea bags in a mug of hot water for 5 minutes.

-Remove the tea bags, squeeze out the excess water and put them in the fridge for about 10 mins or a little more.

-Place the chilled teabags over closed eyes and let them sit for 5 minutes.

-Repeat this often.

3. Cucumber or Potato slices

Placing slices of cucumber or potato over the eyes works wonders for the eyes. They both noticeably help brighten the eyes as well as reduce puffiness and under eye circles.

-Cut a few thick slices off cucumber or potato and put them in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes.

-Put the chilled slices over the closed eyelids until they become warm.

-Rinse eyes with water.

-Repeat this process often.

Lastly

4. Always keep the Eyes hydrated

One simple secret to get clear eyes is to keep your eyes hydrated for proper lubrication.

Splash the eyes with room-temperature water a few times daily. This will help get rid of dull and tired eyes.

Avoid staring at the computer screen for too long to prevent the eyes from drying out.

Blink often as well to prevent the eyes from drying out.