Dark spots are common skin problems most of us battle with at certain points in life. These spots usually tend to appear on various parts of body that are exposed to the sun such as face, back, neck, hands, shoulders and scalp. Dark brown skin patches and are formed due to sun damage.

There are several treatments for it but most times, off the shelf creams end up creating an uneven skintone but some home remedies help, you want to try them out:

1. Honey or Raw Potato Juice

Massaging with raw potato juice and honey on the dark spot is a good option to make the dark spots to fade from your skin. You can even apply vitamin E oil to massage on the affected area. This method helps you remove whiteheads present on your skin.

2. Tomato juice

Tomato juice combined with lemon juice is a best home remedy to lighten up blemishes, freckles, dark spots, dark pigmentation and discoloration. Taking this juice once in a day will provide an efficient solution for brown spots.

3. Sugar Cube

Scrub the dark skin patches with sugar cube and scratch the dead skin gently. Glycolic acid, a natural chemical peel that is present in the sugar helps in remove the dark spots naturally. You can use sugar cubes to exfoliate the blemishes present on your skin.

4. Onion Juice

Apply onion juice to remove age spots. Rub some onion slices over the affected skin area twice or thrice a day. Red onion acts as a bleaching agent that helps the dark brown spots to fade, because of its acidic nature. Otherwise you can mix 1 tbsp of onion juice with 2 tbsps of honey and apply this mixture on the dark spots for about 15 minutes. Thoroughly wash the affected area to remove the strong smell of this mixture. You can try using garlic juice along with onion juice.

5. Pawpaw

Pawpaw contains certain enzymes that help you in getting rid of skin blemishes, age spots, and acne. Rub grated fresh raw pawpaw on the dark brown spots. Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes, later rinse the affected skin with lukewarm water. This makes your skin look more cleaner and brighter. Repeat this remedy 2 times every day until the spots lightens.

