How to drink water

There is a right way to drink water.

Drinking water helps you to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Water improves digestion, causes weight loss and improves metabolism but there is a right way to drink water.

Here are three tips;

It is difficult to finish drinking water from a bottle, you are more likely to take a sip and then drop it.

When using a cup, you would most likely drink it all.

Drinking water can make you feel full and bloated, and you are more likely to drink water hurriedly from a bottle than a cup.

Posture is important when you drink water. Drinking water while standing can affect your kidneys and lead to arthritis.

When you drink water while sitting, your body filters the nutrients and goes to the right areas. Drinking water while standing can lead to indigestion.

