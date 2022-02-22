How to drink water

Here are three tips;

Use a glass or cup and not a bottle

It is difficult to finish drinking water from a bottle, you are more likely to take a sip and then drop it.

When using a cup, you would most likely drink it all.

Sip don’t gulp

Drinking water can make you feel full and bloated, and you are more likely to drink water hurriedly from a bottle than a cup.

Sit down don't stand

Posture is important when you drink water. Drinking water while standing can affect your kidneys and lead to arthritis.