Drugs like Ketamine, Valium and Rohypnol are added to alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic drinks to make the victim lose their senses.

Pulse Nigeria

Four out of five persons whose drinks have been spiked are women. The consequence of this is date rape.

These drugs are usually without any taste or smell, and that is why it is difficult to notice your drink has been spiked.

Pharmacists have come up with a few telltale signs of spiked drinks.

One is specks on ice cubes. Another is the drink looking cloudy and murky, but this murky look is immediately the drink has been spiked.

If a non-alcoholic drink is spiked with alcohol, you will notice that it has a stronger taste than before.

It is difficult to notice that your drink has been spiked. That is why you should prevent it from happening in the first place.

How to avoid taking spiked drinks?

Do not accept drinks from strangers, especially free drinks

Do not leave your drinks unattended. Take them along with you.

Always buy your own drink and watch as it is being poured or made.

Don’t take anyone’s drink, even if it is a sip.