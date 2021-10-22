RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to avoid having your drinks spiked during an outing

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

If your drink is spiked, you will feel dizzy, lightheaded and by the time you wake up in the morning, you will not have any memory of the previous night.

A spiked drink leads to date rape
A spiked drink leads to date rape

Recently, the rate at which drinks in clubs and bars are spiked has increased astronomically.

Recommended articles

Drugs like Ketamine, Valium and Rohypnol are added to alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic drinks to make the victim lose their senses.

Loss of memory occurs after drinking a spiked drink
Loss of memory occurs after drinking a spiked drink Pulse Nigeria

Four out of five persons whose drinks have been spiked are women. The consequence of this is date rape.

These drugs are usually without any taste or smell, and that is why it is difficult to notice your drink has been spiked.

Pharmacists have come up with a few telltale signs of spiked drinks.

One is specks on ice cubes. Another is the drink looking cloudy and murky, but this murky look is immediately the drink has been spiked.

If a non-alcoholic drink is spiked with alcohol, you will notice that it has a stronger taste than before.

It is difficult to notice that your drink has been spiked. That is why you should prevent it from happening in the first place.

Do not accept drinks from strangers, especially free drinks

Do not leave your drinks unattended. Take them along with you.

Always buy your own drink and watch as it is being poured or made.

Don’t take anyone’s drink, even if it is a sip.

Also, go out in the company of your friends, so that can notice a change in countenance and take care of you incase you drink a spiked drink.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See the sights of the first ever Expo Lagos show

See the sights of the first ever Expo Lagos show

5 ways to avoid having your drinks spiked during an outing

5 ways to avoid having your drinks spiked during an outing

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Best pictures on Instagram this week

African Gods: Who is the goddess Oya?

African Gods: Who is the goddess Oya?

5 common Saturday breakfast meals in an African home

5 common Saturday breakfast meals in an African home

How to know when your friends have high-functioning depression

How to know when your friends have high-functioning depression

Style Inspiration: Temi Otedola is the queen of modest fashion

Style Inspiration: Temi Otedola is the queen of modest fashion

Why do Nigerian fashion designers not make clothes specifically for our weather?

Why do Nigerian fashion designers not make clothes specifically for our weather?

Couple's Therapy: 3 married Nigerians talk about cooking duties

Couple's Therapy: 3 married Nigerians talk about cooking duties