Recently, the rate at which drinks in clubs and bars are spiked has increased astronomically.
5 ways to avoid having your drinks spiked during an outing
If your drink is spiked, you will feel dizzy, lightheaded and by the time you wake up in the morning, you will not have any memory of the previous night.
Drugs like Ketamine, Valium and Rohypnol are added to alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic drinks to make the victim lose their senses.
Four out of five persons whose drinks have been spiked are women. The consequence of this is date rape.
These drugs are usually without any taste or smell, and that is why it is difficult to notice your drink has been spiked.
Pharmacists have come up with a few telltale signs of spiked drinks.
One is specks on ice cubes. Another is the drink looking cloudy and murky, but this murky look is immediately the drink has been spiked.
If a non-alcoholic drink is spiked with alcohol, you will notice that it has a stronger taste than before.
It is difficult to notice that your drink has been spiked. That is why you should prevent it from happening in the first place.
How to avoid taking spiked drinks?
Do not accept drinks from strangers, especially free drinks
Do not leave your drinks unattended. Take them along with you.
Always buy your own drink and watch as it is being poured or made.
Don’t take anyone’s drink, even if it is a sip.
Also, go out in the company of your friends, so that can notice a change in countenance and take care of you incase you drink a spiked drink.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng