How to avoid getting prickly rashes during heat season

It usually occurs when excessive heat causes sweat and the pores to be blocked.

Here are some ways to avoid heat rashes:

1. Get an air conditioner or a rechargeable fan

This is the first and most important way to cool your home. If you cannot get an air conditioner, a rechargeable fan is a decent substitute.

2. Stay away from certain moisturisers

You need to stay away from oily moisturisers like petroleum jelly. These can block your pores. You need lotion or a more water-based moisturiser.

3. Take a cold shower many times or go for a swim

Have your bath as many times as you can with a non-drying soap. A good example of a non-drying soap is African black soap or dove unscented soap.

Chilling in a swimming pool is also a good way to cool down but be wary of dirty public pools.

4. Use ice on your skin

You can use ice bags wrapped in towels to cool your skin when the weather gets really hot and you need to be cooled.

5. Wear light clothing