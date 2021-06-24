RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to apply your foundation properly

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

If you apply your foundation properly, it would not look cakey.

Apply little foundation {natural beauty talk}
Apply little foundation {natural beauty talk}

Applying foundation in the right proportion helps makeup sit better on the face.

Recommended articles

Foundation is liquid or powder applied to the face to give a more even look.

Have you ever met someone whose face looked like it was baking especially under the hot Nigerian sun?

The foundation ran down her face and it formed lines on her face as she sweated. It is never a pretty sight.

The first step to fantastic makeup is having good skin. Taking good care of your skin will have your makeup popping.

If you have textured skin or acne, that does not mean you should still pack on a lot of foundation.

Too much foundation would have you looking ridiculous
Too much foundation would have you looking ridiculous Pulse Nigeria

Here is how to apply your foundation so it doesn't run or look cakey.

Step 1 – The first step is to apply primer on your face. In this humid weather, primer is non-negotiable.

Step 2 – Do not apply a lot of foundation. Apply as little as possible, once you squirt out of the tube or spray on your palm, do not apply again, no matter how tempting. The less the better.

As you apply more and more foundation on your skin, it may look good as you watch yourself so close to the mirror, but it will not look good under the sun.

Step 3 – Use concealer if you have textured skin and dark spots. If you have textured skin, do not pack on a lot of foundation too, use concealer on the affected areas.

Step 4 – Use a buffing brush to blend in the foundation.

You can continue with the rest of your makeup now that your foundation is well done.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

#BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy admits she gave BrightO a 'Bl**w Job' [Highlights]

Tears flow as 70-year-old man dies after drinking full bottle of gin to compete with youth (video)

Twitter goes crazy as Wizkid receives his Grammy plaque

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children (video)

Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when she was mocked by Uche Maduagwu

Lawan says roof leak proves Nigerians should have allowed N37bn renovation of NASS building

I never imagined being unmarried at this age; "my body’s changed" – 37-year-old reality TV star