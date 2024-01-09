ADVERTISEMENT
4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Though uncommon, some women may experience changes in vision or eye-related issues during pregnancy.

These changes are usually temporary and can be attributed to hormonal fluctuations, fluid retention, and changes in blood circulation that occur during pregnancy.

If you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, discussing any concerns about your eyesight with your healthcare provider is advisable for guidance and care.

Some common eye-related changes during pregnancy may include:

1. Blurred vision: Fluid retention can cause the cornea to thicken, leading to temporary blurred vision.

2. Dry eyes: Hormonal changes may result in decreased tear production, causing dry eyes and discomfort.

3. Changes in prescription: Some women may notice changes in their eyeglasses or contact lens prescriptions due to fluid shifts in the eye.

4. Preeclampsia: In rare cases, severe conditions like preeclampsia can affect vision. Preeclampsia is a serious condition characterized by high blood pressure and damage to organs, including the eyes.

Understanding the causes of these changes and seeking appropriate medical attention when needed are crucial steps for ensuring a healthy pregnancy.

Pregnant women need to undergo regular prenatal check-ups, including eye exams, to monitor and address any vision changes.

If there are significant or sudden vision changes, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional promptly to rule out any underlying issues.

It's essential to note that each pregnancy is unique, and not all women will experience changes in vision during this time.

If you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, discussing any concerns about your eyesight and overall well-being with your healthcare provider is advisable for guidance and care

