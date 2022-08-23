RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How onions improves men's sex drive and health

Testosterone is the main sex hormone in men, maintaining high testosterone improves sexual performance including having and maintaining an erection.

Onions improves men's sexual health

Testosterone is essential for the growth of their sexual organs and other sex characteristics like muscles and hair.

A low level of testosterone leads to illnesses like diabetes mellitus, male infertility, Alzheimer's, osteoporosis, depression, and cardiovascular disease.

More than 7,000 years ago, the onion (Allium cepa L.), often known as the common onion or bulb onion, was first cultivated. White, red, and yellow onions are the three basic types of onions.

According to World Health Organization, the Okinawans (native to the Ryukyu Islands) have the longest life expectancy of any nation in the world. It was discovered that they regularly eat a lot of different vegetables, including onions.

Several studies have shown that onions assist in the production of luteinizing hormone which affects testosterone production.

Additionally, it improves the antioxidant defence system in the testes, lowers insulin resistance, and counteracts the harmful effects of the free radicals in the testes.

In a study carried out among normal and aluminium chloride-treated male rats being fed aqueous onion extract for eight weeks

It was discovered that the luteinizing hormone significantly increased in them.

Eating onions is an aphrodisiac that boosts libido, supports reproductive health, and heightens sexual desire.

The Indians have used onions for decades as an aphrodisiac

Traditionally, fried onions in a pure butter mixture with a spoon of honey were used by the Indians

You can also eat onions raw or blend them into juice.

