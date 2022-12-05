How onion juice can spur hair growth and prevent baldness

According to science, there are numerous reasons onion juice might stop hair loss.

Rich in sulfur

One benefit of onions is that they are rich in dietary sulfur. Onion juice can provide more sulfur to the hair and scalp to encourage strong, thick hair, reducing hair loss and encouraging hair growth.

Rich in proteins

Amino acids, which are parts of proteins, include sulfur. To have strong hair, one needs proteins, particularly keratin, which is known to have a lot of sulfur.

Rich in collagen

Sulfur may also encourage the formation of collagen. In turn, collagen promotes the formation of healthy skin cells and hair. Applying onion juice to the scalp and hair may improve blood circulation to the scalp.

There is another scientific study that proves the effectiveness of using onion water for hair growth. The science behind onion juice's ability to prevent hair loss was tested in a 2002 study. When compared to the group that used tap water to wash their hair, the onion juice group saw higher hair growth. Additionally, men seemed to gain more than women.

However, the study was conducted more than 20 years ago, and not all participants finished the exam.

How to make/use onion juice

The onions should be peeled and cut into little bits. For a flawless mix, add water. Use the paste made after blending it, or filter the water. To apply pure onion juice to your hair, take these simple steps

Step 1: Squeeze the juice from one onion into a basin, then dip a cotton pad into it.

Step 2: Use this pad to cover your entire scalp with hair and let it sit there for a few minutes.

Step 3: Use a gentle shampoo and conditioner to wash your hair.