Makeup brushes are one of the most important essentials for beauty routines but they can also affect your skin badly if they’re not properly taken care of.

Some people have never cleaned their makeup brushes since they purchased them. This is not healthy for your skin as dead skin cells, dirt and products build up are always on the tip of your brushes.

When you use these brushes over and over, this dirt and products build up are reapplied to your face, which would end up influencing breakouts and other skin conditions. You wouldn’t want that for yourself.

You might think you have that covered since you clean your brushes, but how often do you do that? Once a month, six months or a year.

This article will show you how often you’re supposed to clean your brushes.

How often should you clean your makeup brushes?

If you don’t share your brushes with anyone which is actually advisable, your brushes need to be cleaned regularly. Give your brushes a good clean twice a week.

Twice a week will work for those without breakouts or acne, but if you have breakouts, you need to extend your cleaning days. Clean your brushes daily or once every two days.

Brushes like your eyeliner, blush and lip brush need to be cleaned after every use. If you want to achieve a clean line and also keep your eyes healthy, you need to clean your eyeliner brush after every use.

Your blush brush will be used with different colours, you need to clean it to get the best from it while your lip brush needs to be cleaned because it’s used with different colours and it holds onto the oil in your lipstick.

There are household items that can be used to clean your makeup brushes.

