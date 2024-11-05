ADVERTISEMENT
How many times daily should women change menstrual pads and tampons?

Temi Iwalaiye

Ladies, using one pad or tampon for 24 hours is a bad idea.

How many times daily should women change their pads and tampons [everydayhealth]
How many times daily should women change their pads and tampons [everydayhealth]

Pads and tampons are the most popular menstrual care items for women. Do you know how many times women should change their pads and tampons?

It’s important to change them often because failure to do so leads to so many health risks.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) recommends changing your pad every four to eight hours.

Changing your pad before it fills up is essential, you don't have to wait for it to be full to change it.

Period odour is a common problem because, if germs and sweat are allowed to linger for too long, they can produce foul smells.

This may be avoided by keeping your pad dry and clean, which may help with odours and lower the risk of infection.

Changing your pad regularly is crucial to preventing leakage, pain, and period odours.

ALSO READ: 3 wrong ways ladies dispose of sanitary pads

Tampons [VerywellHealth]
Tampons [VerywellHealth]

ALSO READ: The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?

A tampon is inserted into the vagina using an applicator or finger. Make sure you relax when inserting it and wash your hands afterwards.

Change your tampon every four to six hours or when you notice it’s full of blood.

Pull the string carefully until it comes out to remove the tampon. Put it in the dustbin after wrapping it in toilet paper; do not flush it down the toilet.

How often should tampons be changed [Pexels]
How often should tampons be changed [Pexels]

ALSO READ: 5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

Even when the tampon is hidden, don't forget to change it. Failure to do so may result in leaking or spotting on clothing or knickers. Use your fingers to reach in if you can't find the string.

Tampons should be changed frequently to avoid problems like infection, odour, or discharge.

Women who use tampons for prolonged periods run the risk of developing toxic shock syndrome (TSS), an uncommon but deadly illness.

It’s important to change these menstrual hygiene items frequently to avoid smells and infections.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

