How long it takes for common household items to decompose and how to recycle them

One of the ways we degrade the environment is through how we handle our waste products. It’s important to know how the things we carelessly throw away affect the environment.

Failing to properly dispose of and recycle waste has severe consequences for our environment, such as flooding, drought, the extinction of animal and plant species, and the worsening of climate change.

Here's how long it takes for common household items to decompose:

Plastic cutlery: It takes plastic cutlery about 200 years to decompose.

Cigarette butt: The cigarette butt you throw about carelessly takes five years to decompose.

Plastic bags: Those plastic bags we use for carrying things take about 20 years to decompose.

Takeaway cups and plates: It takes 30 years for takeaway cups and plates to decompose.

Plastic straw: It takes plastic straws 200 years to decompose.

Clothes: T-shirts made from 100% cotton decompose within months; linen biodegrades in two weeks; and natural fibres like wool take one to five years.

Recycling tips that are good for the environment

1. Using reusable items like tote bags for shopping, steel cutlery, and cups with straws can help reduce plastic waste and make a positive difference instead of using new plastic bags, cups, plates, and straws everytime we go out. Opt for products with recycled or recyclable packaging, refillable food containers, and zero-waste household items.

2. Repurpose: Even if you buy plastic cups and plates, you are repurposing used plastic items. Turning old containers into storage solutions or transforming bottles into colourful planters can also help reduce waste.

3. Buy second-hand and eco-friendly clothing: Buying fast fashion contributes to waste since it is cheap and doesn’t last long. Consider buying pre-owned items from second-hand stores while supporting sustainable and ethical fashion brands.

