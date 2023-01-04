ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How long do resolutions last in the New Year?

Temi Iwalaiye

Do people keep to their New Year resolutions?

Why people don't keep up with resolutions
Why people don't keep up with resolutions

Well, not a lot of people keep to their resolutions. Only 9% of people keep their resolutions until the end of January, and the majority give up before then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nearly one in four people give up on their New Year's resolutions within the first week of making them, and 43% expect to fail before February.

Some exercise apps know people burn out fast. The second Friday of January is known as quitters day when most people give up, according to the running and cycling tracking app Strava.

According to research involving Australian and British citizens, 23% of people give up during the first week, 64% after the first month, and 81% by the end of the year.

So right now, you might see a lot of people at the gym but this fire will slowly and surely burn out.

So many make wild promises to themselves. ‘I am going to stop smoking’, that’s outrageous, how about saying ‘I’ll smoke just twice a day.’

Think of what the most important thing is for you to change and start from there, focus your energy on it, instead of trying to do it all.

The gusto you had at the beginning of the year won’t continue until the year’s end. Losing motivation was cited as the leading cause of giving up by 35% of respondents. You have to be constantly motivated to continue.

While there is a desire for change, many are not yet prepared to fully commit.

After the first few months, it takes so much willpower to continue, you need to have a greater design and support system to follow through.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long do resolutions last in the New Year?

How long do resolutions last in the New Year?

What your style says about where you are in your life

What your style says about where you are in your life

How to slide into DMS successfully this year

How to slide into DMS successfully this year

5 best ways to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh during harmattan

5 best ways to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh during harmattan

Millennials and Gen Zs are getting older this year, here’s how they can look forever young

Millennials and Gen Zs are getting older this year, here’s how they can look forever young

Does sex devalue women?

Does sex devalue women?

Get amazing rewards if you pre-order the new PHANTOM X2

Get amazing rewards if you pre-order the new PHANTOM X2

5 countries that are not in the New Year

5 countries that are not in the New Year

Mercy Aigbe was the picture of sartorial elegance on her birthday

Mercy Aigbe was the picture of sartorial elegance on her birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cucumber vibrator

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

5 best foods to eat after sex

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Who is right about fatphobia? [Instagram]

Teni vs Monalisa: Who is right about fatphobia?

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple