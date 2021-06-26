How knowing your body type helps you exercise better

What is your body type? A relatively simple question yet most people cannot answer.

Still they go on diets, different exercise regimens, and whatever is the new fad in health and fitness, without fully understanding their bodies.

No matter your body type, exercise and the right dieting is non-negotiable.

There are 3 body types.

This theory was developed by Scientist, William H. Sheldon.

He divided body types into ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph.

Ectomorphs

Ectomorphs are naturally slim bodies that struggle to gain muscular weight.

Ectomorphs have long limbs, small joints, ankles, wrists, and narrow shoulders.

Because of their slower metabolism, they do not gain weight easily.

Mesomorphs

Mesomorphs are the coveted body type. They are fit and relatively muscular. They gain and lose weight easily.

Endomorphs

Endomorphs have a thick ribcage and short limps.

They find it easy to gain weight but difficult to lose it.

The best exercises for different body types.

Before we dive into the types of exercise for different body types there is a need for some definition of terms so we do not throw gym terms like experts.

Cardio exercise is any exercise that raises the heartbeat and includes running, swimming, biking and so on.

Reps are the number of times you complete an exercise before resting. That means you would do it for a particular time and then you take a break.

Sets are the number of cycles of reps you are to complete.

Mesomorphs

Mesomorphs should engage in various kinds of exercise. They can combine squats, lunges, and deadlifts.

Do cardio for 10-20 minutes 3-4 days per week.

Endomorphs

Endomorphs should engage in a workout that makes their entire body lose weight since they are the biggest of the bunch.

They should do 8-12 reps and 3-5 sets for the upper body and 12-20 reps for the lower body.

They should also engage in cardio for 20-30 minutes a day.

Ectomorphs

Ectomorphs are the smallest of the bunch, but this does not mean they should not exercise. They should engage in cardio 3 times a week for 30 minutes and do 4 sets 8 – 12 reps for the upper body and 4 sets 8-12 reps for the lower body.

