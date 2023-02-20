ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How Kenyan MP who wore blood-stained trousers highlighted the issue of period shame

Temi Iwalaiye

This Kenyan MP seeks to address period poverty.

Senator Gloria Orwoba leaving the Senate chambers
Senator Gloria Orwoba leaving the Senate chambers

In support of the free provision of sanitary pads to girls and women in prison last week, Kenyan Senator, Gloria Orwoba showed up in a white suit with red stains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Gloria Orwoba intended to move a motion to increase government funding on sanitary and address period poverty in Kenya by providing sanitary pads to school girls.

Senator Gloria Orwoba leaving the Senate chambers
Senator Gloria Orwoba leaving the Senate chambers Pulse Live Kenya

She was criticized by many MPs for making an unsuitable presentation, but Orwoba refused to back down, asserting that her menstrual cycle could not interfere with her legislative responsibilities.

After much debate, she spoke to the press and left to distribute sanitary pad at a Nairobi secondary school.

There are many reasons why being on your period is a shameful thing. Under the law of Moses, women who were on their period were isolated from the rest of the camp and their husbands were not allowed to lay with them.

Period shame usually begins in teenage hood where young girls tie sweaters to avoid getting stained and laughed at by boys in their class.

A period stains can be so embarrassing, but the issue is, should it be a shameful thing? A woman on her period is going through a very natural process needed for life to be born on this earth. Women from a young age need to understand that menstrual blood does not make them dirty or unclean.

Men also contribute to the shame women feel about their periods. Have you ever gone to visit a man overnight and you were on your period and so you stained his bed?

Period stains are common especially on beds [Today]
Period stains are common especially on beds [Today] Pulse Nigeria

It’s always comforting when the man tells you not to worry about it, that he understands, but do you remember the panic and shame you felt? When men accept the fact that blood can sometimes overflow, the shame attached to periods can be eliminated.

Period products are free in Scotland [Insider]
Period products are free in Scotland [Insider] Pulse Nigeria

A huge part of period shame is the cost of sanitary pads, while some European countries and American cities provide free sanitary pads, including in African countries like South Africa, Botswana and Kenya.

Other countries don’t have this, especially for women who live in rural areas and who are imprisoned do not have such access, most are forced to use rags and clothes.

Some of these forward-thinking countries also have sanitary products in the restroom, imagine your period suddenly starting and you can just go to a restroom and get a pad.

Society needs to know that there is no shame in a woman experiencing her period.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Loughborough University opens admissions with scholarships worth over £5,000 and a host of other benefits

Loughborough University opens admissions with scholarships worth over £5,000 and a host of other benefits

Celebrate love in all its forms with OctaFX’s Valentine’s giveaway

Celebrate love in all its forms with OctaFX’s Valentine’s giveaway

Spain is the first European country to grant women paid menstrual leave

Spain is the first European country to grant women paid menstrual leave

How Kenyan MP who wore blood-stained trousers highlighted the issue of period shame

How Kenyan MP who wore blood-stained trousers highlighted the issue of period shame

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Mercy Eke

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Mercy Eke

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) confers certificate of completion to 2000 graduate trainees

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) confers certificate of completion to 2000 graduate trainees

What Burna Boy, Tems, Rema wore to the NBA All-Star halftime concert

What Burna Boy, Tems, Rema wore to the NBA All-Star halftime concert

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love at Lagos' finest restaurants

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love at Lagos' finest restaurants

A Reykjavik Traveler's Guide to dining and lodging like a local

A Reykjavik Traveler's Guide to dining and lodging like a local

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how porn might be ruining your life [Vistacreate]

How to know if porn and masturbation is ruining your life

You need to keep your blood clean [Britannica]

Natural remedies: 5 drinks that keep your blood clean

The male contraceptive pill is in the early stages of development.Matthias Kulka/Getty Images

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria