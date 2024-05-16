ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways comparing yourself to others can affect your mental health

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Comparing ourselves to others is a natural human behavior, often fueled by social media and societal pressures.

How comparing yourself to others can affect your mental health [Credit: Davina Diaries]
How comparing yourself to others can affect your mental health [Credit: Davina Diaries]

However, this habit can have profound effects on our mental health, shaping our emotions, self-esteem, and overall life satisfaction. Here are five ways in which making comparisons to others can negatively impact your mental health:

Recommended articles

Constantly comparing oneself to others can lead to heightened levels of anxiety and stress. When you measure your own achievements against those of others, you may feel that you are never doing enough or that you are falling behind.

This perpetual sense of inadequacy can increase stress and lead to anxiety over perceived failures or shortcomings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comparison can significantly lower self-esteem, especially if you consistently view yourself as less successful, attractive, or happy than those around you.

This can be particularly damaging if you are comparing your own behind-the-scenes struggles with someone else's highlight reel, as is often the case on social media platforms.

When you see only the best parts of others’ lives, it can falsely seem that your life doesn't measure up, thereby decreasing your self-esteem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, negative comparisons can lead to feelings of sadness and hopelessness, which are key symptoms of depression.

If someone routinely believes they don't measure up to others in their social circle or society at large, this can cultivate a pervasive sense of inferiority and sadness.

Chronic comparison may make it difficult to appreciate your own life's unique path, leading to depressive thoughts when milestones are not met as expected.

Comparing yourself to others can also foster feelings of jealousy and resentment. Seeing others achieve goals or receive opportunities that you desire can lead to bitterness and a sense of injustice.

ADVERTISEMENT

These feelings not only affect your mood and mental health but can also strain relationships and lead to a toxic environment, both personally and professionally.

When you are focused on comparing yourself to others, you might miss out on opportunities for personal development. Being preoccupied with what others are doing can distract you from focusing on your own goals and self-improvement.

It can also lead to a defeatist attitude, where you might give up on pursuits simply because you feel you can't match up to others' achievements.

While it's almost impossible to completely avoid comparing yourself to others, being aware of the impact it can have on your mental health is a crucial step.

ADVERTISEMENT

To counteract these negative effects, try to focus on your personal growth, set achievable goals, and celebrate your own successes. Learning to appreciate your unique journey can significantly enhance your self-esteem and overall mental health.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mortgage rates hitting record lows is more about coronavirus uncertainty than a good sign for the housing market

Mortgage rates hitting record lows is more about coronavirus uncertainty than a good sign for the housing market

What saves fuel more: driving slow or driving fast?

What saves fuel more: driving slow or driving fast?

Who will be next 'Ultimate GameChanger'? Ahmed of Zorkle or Ibi of Olaniwun Ajayi?

Who will be next 'Ultimate GameChanger'? Ahmed of Zorkle or Ibi of Olaniwun Ajayi?

How painful are period cramps, according to science?

How painful are period cramps, according to science?

5 ways comparing yourself to others can affect your mental health

5 ways comparing yourself to others can affect your mental health

5 possible reasons your ears ring and what to do about it

5 possible reasons your ears ring and what to do about it

Scientists examine handprint from 60,000 years ago — how did it get there?

Scientists examine handprint from 60,000 years ago — how did it get there?

What to know about the hanging coffins of Sagada

What to know about the hanging coffins of Sagada

Researcher 'solves' mystery of the Mona Lisa painting after 500 years

Researcher 'solves' mystery of the Mona Lisa painting after 500 years

History of high heels: Did you know high heels were originally made for men?

History of high heels: Did you know high heels were originally made for men?

Why some airlines don't have rows 13 and 17 in their planes

Why some airlines don't have rows 13 and 17 in their planes

The Martell x AMVCA after-party was (Unsurprisingly) the best place to be

The Martell x AMVCA after-party was (Unsurprisingly) the best place to be

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lack of access to fresh air may result in problems with the functioning of the respiratory system [Shutterstock]

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

A man eating while on the floor

3 eating disorders that should have you concerned about your mental health

Post partum depression(inhabitat)

Here's all you need to know about postpartum depression

Leg cramps

Here are 7 reasons you keep experiencing painful leg cramps when you are asleep