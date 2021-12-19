Homemade skincare ingredients you need to try

Raw honey: honey is a panacea for any skin type. It has natural antibacterial, and antifungal properties. It also helps to lock in moisture to the skin and prevent skin dryness.

Sugar: Brown sugar and pure cane sugar works perfectly as a gentle exfoliant for the skin, helping to remove dead skin cells and rejuvenating the skin.

Aloe Vera gel contains amino acids, minerals, and vitamins that are beneficial to the skin. It helps in calming inflamed acne. It is also a fantastic cure for sunburn. It moisturizes the skin giving the much-needed cooling sensation.

Coconut oil is one of the most popular natural ingredients for the skin. It softens the skin while giving a natural glow. It can be mixed with sugar to make a rejuvenative exfoliator.

Oats: this can serve as a perfect substitute for sugar in exfoliating, especially for those with sensitive skin and sugar might be too harsh on their skin.

Baking soda absorbs anything it comes in contact with, this makes it perfect for absorbing oils that clog the pores of the skin.

Shea butter has a silky texture and is easily absorbed into the skin. It helps to restore skin elasticity and also moisturizes the skin.

Beeswax has natural antifungal and antibacterial properties. It forms a protective layer over the skin without clogging the pores, it is great for soothing skin irritation. It also helps to thicken skin products.

Apple cider vinegar is an all-purpose beauty ingredient. It helps to balance the pH level which makes it an excellent cure for acne, eczema, and other skin issues.

Epsom salts are known for their ability to relieve sores and pains.