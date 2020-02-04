Smoke infiltrates every nook and cranny of a house and can leave behind an unpleasant smell that lingers on for a long time.

This smell can stay even after the source of the smoke is gone. The odors from smoke can leave you feeling nauseous or with headaches, as well as an overall sense of annoyance at the constant smoke irritation. Smokes infiltrate homes, and the lingering smell persists due to tiny microscopic particles that cling to walls, furniture, floors, clothing, etc. inside your home. This can be very annoying.

Are you looking for a way to get rid of the smoke smell from your house after something has burned or you’ve had an indoor barbecue of sorts? Well, we got you covered. Removing the smell of smoke can be a difficult job involving time and effort.

This article will show you some homemade remedies to get rid of the smoke smell in your house.

1. Baking soda

Baking soda is quite popular for its neutralizing properties. It also balances the moisture in your home atmosphere and adds to the freshness of the air you breathe in. Simply dust some baking soda on the affected areas, including car seats, furniture, rugs, and carpets. Leave it overnight or for one complete day if possible.

Once you notice that the smoke’s smell is gone, vacuum up the baking soda. If the smell is still lingering afterward, you should give the process another go. Repeat a few times until the smell is all gone.

2. Vinegar

This is one of the most common natural items used to remove the smell of smoke. For this purpose, you may use regular white vinegar or apple cider vinegar. Vinegar will go a long way to dissipate smoke odors in the house by absorbing them. You can use distilled white vinegar in bowls. Simply set them around the house to absorb the odors slowly. If you want it to work faster, boil a pot of vinegar on the stove to send the vapors through the house quickly.

3. Activated charcoal

The use of activated charcoal is an excellent way of drawing out impurities from water, skin, and several other areas. If you don’t want to invest in an air purifier just yet, you can get hold of some activated charcoal and use that to soak up the smoky smell that just won’t quit.

By doing this, you’re detoxifying your breathing system as well as clearing the air of contaminants and strong, unpleasant smells. In order to use charcoal for eliminating smoky smells at home, you can put some in small bowls or boxes all around the house. Ensure the rooms are not ventilated as you do this.