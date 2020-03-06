While the foot odour can be very embarrassing and annoying, and they have a way of affecting your freedom in public places.

Foot odours are triggered by the build-up sweat in the feet which eventually creates an environment for the growth of bacteria. The growth of these bacteria is responsible for the odour that comes out when you put off your shoe.

It’s quite important to take care of this odour if you don’t want to keep embarrassing yourself in places where you have to pull off your shoes. We figured many people often have smelly feet.

Well, we found a way to get rid of this odour naturally. Here are homemade remedies that would help you get rid of foot odour.

1. Saltwater

This is one of the simplest homemade remedies for foot odour. Salt has antimicrobial properties that can help prevent the growth of bacteria on your feet.

This eventually prevents odour. All you need to do is add a tablespoon of salt to two cups of hot water and mix properly in a bowl.

Dip your feet in the mixture for about ten to fifteen minutes once daily. Pat your feet with a clean towel after.

2. Lemon juice

Lemon is known to inhibit the growth of bacteria because of its antibacterial properties. It also has a deodorizing effect on the skin as it keeps foot odour at bay.

Mix lemon juice with two cups of warm water and soak your feet in the mixture for ten to twenty minutes. Clean your feet.

This process is preferably done before putting on your shoes.

3. Coconut oil

Due to the moisturizing properties of coconut oil, it has the ability to make your feet soft. Its antimicrobial properties stops the growth of bacteria on your feet.

Just massage your feet with coconut oil every night and leave the oil on overnight. Rinse it the following morning.