Apart from acting as a protective barrier to your eyes, they also give an instant lift to your eye makeup and enhances beauty.

We all want fuller lashes, the reason some women opt for falsies or invest in mascaras that promise a world of fuller lashes. But there are natural homemade remedies that can solve this problem easily and permanently.

It may take a few weeks to several months to get the desired result, and you may have to try more than one remedy to find one that works for you. Here are some homemade remedies for longer lashes.

1. Coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil is not only safe for your eyes, but it's also a great moisturizer and strengthener for your eyelashes. Studies prove that by applying coconut oil to your hair before and after washing it, you can prevent your hair from protein loss.

Use 1 teaspoon of cold-pressed coconut oil and a bunch of cotton swabs. Before applying the oil, cleanse your lashes with mild soap and water before patting them dry. Dip a cotton swab in coconut oil and apply it along your upper and lower lash lines. Avoid getting the oil into your eyes. Leave the oil on overnight. Rinse it off the following morning.

2. Castor oil

Ricinoleic acid is the major component of castor oil and makes up about 90% of it. This acid has shown potential in helping with hair loss. Thus, it may also be an alternative option for maintaining the thickness of your lashes.

3. Petroleum jelly (Vaseline)

Good old Vaseline has continually proved to be a lifesaver. Pure petroleum jelly is applied to your lashes regularly at night helps your lashes grow faster making them thicker and stronger. Dip a cotton bud in and then run it along with your lash line like an eyeliner. Put a bit of jelly on your fingers and gently run over your lashes. Do this before bed and wash your face by the morning. Repeat this at least 3 times a week.

4. Shea butter

Shea butter is used in Africa to improve hair texture and quality as it contains a good amount of vitamin A and vitamin E. It will nourish the hair and the hair follicles and enhance growth. Take a tiny amount of shea butter in between your fingertips and melt it by rubbing your fingers together. Apply this on your eyelashes. Keep it on over the night.

5. Lemon peels soaked in olive or castor oil

Castor and olive oil promotes hair growth and thickness when applied to the lashes. The lemon peels act as a hair growth-promoting agent as it contains vitamins A and C. Cut the lemon peel into small pieces and soak in the oil for 2-3 days. Now, apply this oil on the eyelashes before going to bed. Repeat this every night for longer, thicker eyelashes.