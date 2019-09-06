Home remedies for brightening your baby's skin colour

What matters to a parent is the child’s well-being, health, and overall growth and development. New mothers are always ready to try new things for her baby. While this can be exciting, it sure must be safe too. We have carefully compiled some home remedies for toning and brightening your baby’s skin. We want you to be able to do this without causing them any sort of irritation. A baby’s skin is highly sensitive and prone to infection. From the time babies are born, if you take proper care of their skin, it’s as good as giving them a lifelong gift of great skin. Want to know about some great tips to make your baby’s skin glow?

Check Out These Skin Brightening Tips Below:

Regular Hot Oil Massage

Hot oil massages with olive oil or coconut oil is great for your baby’s skin. Using your pals,warm the oil slightly and rub it into your munchkin’s skin gently. These oils are known to deeply moisturize, protect, and enhance your baby’s skin. They provide extra moisture and protection to the skin cells of the baby. They also restore the balance of oils in the skin cells, leaving the skin pinkish and bright. Coconut oil is another great option to try as a massaging oil. It dramatically improves the skin tone of your baby and makes it glow.

Feed Your Baby Some Fruit

There's nothing like feeding your baby fresh fruits for bright, glowing skin. Fruits are full of nutrients and fiber, and help cleanse your baby’s body from within. This helps in the overall improvement of his/her skin. Grape juice has proven to be quite a remedy when it comes to enhancing the complexion of your baby. Extracted from natural grapes the juice cleanses the epidermis of the skin and leaves it soft and glowing. You can also use other fruits such as organs and apples to lightening your baby’s complexion.

Homemade Mild Body Pack

Body masks are perfect for improving your baby’s skin health and protecting it from infections. One such ideal body pack for babies is milk and turmeric paste. There's also tomato, curd and oatmeal.

Milk is an excellent product for the skin whitening as it contains Vitamin A which helps in the making new healthy cells. Mix turmeric with milk and use the paste smoothly on your child’s face body. Apply the paste to your child’s skin and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then, gently wipe it off with a moist cotton cloth. Next, after the removal of the paste, make your child take a bath without applying soap on the skin where you had applied the paste. The skin will glow soon.This body pack brightens your baby’s skin tone and removes dirt effectively.

Do the same with the tomato, curd and oatmeal combination.

Baby's Bathing Water Should Be At Optimal Temperature

The temperature of the water you use to bathe your baby plays a crucial role in the condition of your his/her skin. Make sure that the water is not too cold or hot. Maintain a comfortable, warm temperature that wouldn’t cause discomfort to the baby. Extreme temperatures can cause dryness and dullness and can damage the texture of your baby’s delicate skin.

Don’t Use Soap

Never use commercially available soap on your little one’s skin. They are harsh and can dry it out. Instead, opt for natural skin cleansers like gram flour, which enhance the skin texture. Soaps are harsh and full of chemicals that make your baby’s skin dry and dull. Yu could also use glycerin bars to bathe your baby.

Use A Mild Moisturizer

Using a moisturizer is essential. It locks the moisture into your baby’s skin and prevents it from drying out. Choose a moisturizer that is gentle on the skin and designed for babies' skin. It is recommended you apply moisturizer on your baby every 4 hours for best results.

Ensure Your Baby Is Hydrated

Drinking water helps to flush out toxins in your body, and the same applies to your baby. However, check with your doctor for what the right amount is for him.

Keep These Precautions In Mind

Always, always handle your baby’s skin gently. Do not rub too quickly or scrub too hard.

Do not leave his/her skin wet. Dry it up using a clean, soft towel.

Never use products meant for adults on your baby’s skin.

Always conduct a patch test of any scrub or pack that you wish to use on your little one’s skin.

Keep in mind the weather conditions and adjust your baby’s skin care regimen accordingly.

Dress your baby in clean, comfortable, and breathable clothing to avoid skin irritations.

Good skin is a reflection of one’s health. Do your baby a favor and follow the tips mentioned above to make sure he/she has great skin now and forever.

Resource: Stylecraze.com

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com