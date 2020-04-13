Currently, hundreds of thousands of pregnant women are preparing to do these two things. As is expected, there are pregnant women all over the world who may end up having a home birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

And already, it has begun. A woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl while in quarantine and shared the news on social media. just minutes after delivering. Social media users reacted with mixed reactions to her experience, with many praising her for the incredible feat.

The new mummy is from Motta Sant'Anastasia in Italy, according to her Twitter handle.

While many people do not know what to do while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak; we can all commend this woman for giving birth on her couch while in isolation.

Home Birth During The Coronavirus Pandemic And On A Couch! How Safe Is This?

A personal experience on giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic

The woman, BrittyPinon shared her special moment by tweeting a photo of herself and the baby moments after just giving birth on the couch.

Social media users shared mixed reactions about the new momma's quarantine experience. While some congratulated her, some told her that she should name her new bundle of joy Quarantina.

Another tweep @another_vic reacted: "Well, when the pregnancy is going well, it's actually safer to give birth at home... especially when hospitals are overworked because of a pandemic."

This is certainly a possibility, and one to prepare for if you're pregnant at this time. Long before there were hospitals to deliver in (and even long after hospitals started to spring up), women were having babies at home. Modern home births can be safe and successful, particularly if moms-to-be have excellent support and if they've prepared themselves thoroughly.

Is A Home Birth The Preferred Option For Giving Birth During The Coronavirus Pandemic?



There’s the question of where to give birth during a pandemic when hospitals could be overrun with contagious patients. This coronavirus pandemic really stresses the capacity of our health care system. Most hospitals aren’t set up to treat severely ill women giving birth. Healthcare professionals like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) don't think there's anything to worry about; as long as the hospital is a good one. But the severity of coronavirus infection does little to calm the nerves.

That's why it's no surprise that pregnant women may be considering home births or birthing centres; especially women with low-risk pregnancies. But mummies having a C-section for instance, don't really have a choice in the matter. Also, the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM), says that if you're low risk and have taken the necessary preparations, home birth can be a safe alternative to hospital birth. If you're considering having your baby at home, here are a few things you should think about; and put in place. Have a look at them below:

What to note about a home birth during the coronavirus pandemic

You should have a midwife or physician attend your home birth

Have transportation available to take you to a nearby hospital in case of an emergency.

Lower the number of visitors to your home during your pregnancy, especially anyone who has travelled.

Make sure your health care provider continues to take all necessary precautions to keep you safe from potential exposure and then to carry on as normal

Also, it may put your mind at ease to keep some supplies at home, just in case.



They include cleaning agents that can help keep your home as sterile as possible, particularly in the area where you’ll give birth. Wipe down surfaces and, if you have other children, make sure they are washing their hands religiously after coming home from school, or after play if they are at home.

As for supplies, you may need to talk to your practitioner. They should be able to offer individual recommendations for you.

Do you prefer a home birth to a water birth given the COVID-19 situation? Would you ever consider home birth?

