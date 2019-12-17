Here's why your baby needs guinea corn

Guinea corn offers some proteins, vitamins, and minerals that are very essential for human growth and development. We'll consider the health benefits of guinea corn to babies.

This superfood is rich in micronutrients such as vitamins B, copper, iron, potassium, magnesium, etc. It not only has a lot of health benefits for adults but also for babies especially. This staple crop is a cereal grain that originated in Africa. People eat it throughout the world. It is especially valuable in arid terrains because of its resistance to drought. Sorghum is a nutrient-rich grain that is often ground into flour. People use it to make bread, porridge, and pancakes.

The Health Benefits Of Guinea Corn

Sorghum is known as a nutritional energy inducer because it is rich in protein, cellulose and other micronutrients such as:

iron

B-vitamins

copper

calcium

potassium

This amazing grain is a rich source of tannins and three-deoxy anthocyanidins. They help to suppress the growth of colon cancer cells.

More Health Benefits

Many Nigerian moms have already turned to guinea corn as one of the first solid foods to give to their babies. There are many reasons why you should include sorghum in your baby’s diet. And here are some of them:

The protein and vitamins contained in sorghum are as good for your babies as they are for adults. As a true nutritional powerhouse, guinea corn can supply your baby with everything needed for healthy growth. Underweight babies often have delays in their physical and psychological development. If your baby is having trouble putting on healthy weight, introduce this superfood into their diet. Eating sorghum on its own or as Kunu Geida will help your baby reach his size milestones faster. It promotes the health of the digestive tract. So with its help, you can get rid of common problems with digestion. It prevents cancer. Guinea corn is a rich source of three-deoxy anthocyanidins and tannins. These phenolic compounds inhibit the growth of colon cells and breast cancer. Sorghum helps a baby to gain weight. A mother always cares about her kid's health and wants to do all she can to improve it. The best and most effective way to help is to increase the consumption of calories. This food is rich in protein, fats, and carbohydrates which are needed for your child’s growth. Guinea corn is one of the best protein sources. It contains various vitamins. It is important for a baby's health.

Now you know some of the health benefits of Guinea corn. You can feed it to your baby to improve his/her growth and development. Try it!

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com