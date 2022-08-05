Here's why you need to add olive oil to your skincare routine
Are you thinking about your new skincare product for your skin? Then, buy products infused with olive oil.
Olive oil is obtained from the olive fruit, it is a monounsaturated fatty acid, a healthy variety of fat that can be used for meals and is also great for your skin.
Olive oil has several medicinal benefits and can be used as a moisturizer, serum or cleanser when it comes to skincare. It's much b
What does olive oil do for your skin?
Protects against free radicals and environmental damage
Free radicals in the environment damage the skin and cause inflammation, redness and irritation. Using olive oil protects your skin because it has antioxidants.
Keep your skin hydrated and supple
One key to glowing skin is keeping it hydrated. Using olive oil on your skin properly hydrates it and makes it look healthy.
Prevents ageing and wrinkles
Olive oil has a lot of vitamins A, D, K, and E, and this reduces oxidative stress and also causes reduces skin elasticity.
Heals wounds
Olive oil contains triterpenes which help wounds heal and aid the production of collagen, as well as cell regeneration helps wound heal, not to mention its anti-inflammatory qualities.
However, if your skin is prone to acne, you might want to stay clear of
