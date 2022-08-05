RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here's why you need to add olive oil to your skincare routine

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you thinking about your new skincare product for your skin? Then, buy products infused with olive oil.

Here's why you should olive oil infused products [Everydayhealth]
Here's why you should olive oil infused products [Everydayhealth]

Olive oil is obtained from the olive fruit, it is a monounsaturated fatty acid, a healthy variety of fat that can be used for meals and is also great for your skin.

Olive oil has several medicinal benefits and can be used as a moisturizer, serum or cleanser when it comes to skincare.

Protects against free radicals and environmental damage

Free radicals in the environment damage the skin and cause inflammation, redness and irritation. Using olive oil protects your skin because it has antioxidants.

Keep your skin hydrated and supple

One key to glowing skin is keeping it hydrated. Using olive oil on your skin properly hydrates it and makes it look healthy.

Prevents ageing and wrinkles

Olive oil has a lot of vitamins A, D, K, and E, and this reduces oxidative stress and also causes reduces skin elasticity.

Heals wounds

Olive oil contains triterpenes which help wounds heal and aid the production of collagen, as well as cell regeneration helps wound heal, not to mention its anti-inflammatory qualities.

However, if your skin is prone to acne, you might want to stay clear of

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

