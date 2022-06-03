Here are causes and remedies of butt acne

Unfortunately, your butt can also get those pesky red lumps and bumps. Butt acne, sometimes known as 'buttne,' appears similar to other types of acne and is caused by inflammation of the hair follicles, also known as folliculitis.

The major culprits include yeast, fungus, bacteria, and itching. Although these are not the sole causes of butt acne, poor hygiene and nutrition may also be responsible for this annoying problem.

Butt acne can be really embarrassing and harmful to your self-esteem, but it’s important to remember that you are not alone if you suffer from this problem.

What causes butt acne?

There are several blunders you might be doing when participating in particular hobbies or wearing certain types of clothing that could be producing butt acne. Below are possible reasons:

Wearing tight clothes

If you have butt acne, you should avoid wearing yoga pants and bodycon dresses. The reason for this is that the tighter your garments are, the more germs and perspiration will accumulate. When this happens, your pores become blocked, and acne begins to appear.

To avoid this but still wear your skinny jeans, make sure to take off your tight-fitting clothing as soon as you get home and wash it thoroughly after every wear. Before slipping into something looser and more comfortable, make sure you give your backside some time to breathe. Opting for natural fabrics such as cotton and linen as opposed to synthetic fabrics such as nylon can also make a huge difference in eradicating your butt acne.

Dry skin

Maintaining a proper skincare routine is critical. If your skin is naturally on the drier side, then it's crucial that you moisturise regularly or otherwise when this dry skin comes in contact with fabric, it will cause friction which will ultimately result in acne on your bum. Spend the same amount of time and energy moisturising your butt as you would any other part of your body. Maintaining a balance of moisture is the key to keeping butt acne far, far away.

You’re not exfoliating your butt

Exfoliation is very important to keep our skin supple and smooth. But, what about exfoliating the rest of our bodies, specifically our butts? It’s something that most of us tend to ignore or not even know is necessary. You must exfoliate your butt regularly, with a good body scrub, to make sure you’re getting rid of dead skin cells and impurities.

Sitting in the same place for a long time

Yeah, most of us are guilty of this, especially due to the pandemic. Whether it is due to work, or college, most of us are bound to sit in one place for hours on end and this can be detrimental to our bodies. It is important to get up and move around every few hours and get regular exercise, to keep your booty looking flawless.

How to prevent butt acne

Washing regularly

Bathing with a good grade antibacterial soap on a daily basis is one of the greatest strategies to avoid butt acne.

If you find that you’re prone to getting breakouts on your bum, bathing once a day may not be enough. We find that thoroughly cleansing, once in the morning and once before bed is the way to go to getting rid of butt acne, especially in this hot weather.

Cleansing your butt regularly can eliminate sweat, dirt, and acne-causing bacteria. There are many specialised body washes and soaps on the market today which are formulated to get rid of butt and body acne.

Wear loose-fitting clothing

We already discussed above that wearing tight clothing for long periods of time is one of the main culprits of butt acne. Such clothing constantly rubs against the skin which causes friction and rubs against your skin, which can cause irritation, and ultimately, buttne. You may want to consider ditching your spandex yoga pants for loose, comfortable clothes made out of more natural fabrics if you’re dealing with a bad buttne breakout.

Using the right kind of moisturiser

As already explained, lack of moisture can lead to dryness, which leads to friction between your skin and your clothes, which causes acne on your butt.

So it is very important to regularly moisturise your butt. However, some moisturisers can be extremely oily, which can clog your pores and lead to even more buttne.

So, it’s important that you make the right choice when it comes to picking a moisturiser for your bum. A light, gel-based formula is ideal. There are even some specially formulated moisturisers that trace amounts of salicylic acid and retinol that you could go for.

Home remedies for butt acne

Saltwater treatment

Since acne and pimples are caused when the pores of your skin become clogged due to impurities, it is essential to use products that have properties that will combat these bacteria. Saltwater has anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties that can help mitigate the development of acne-causing bacteria, which in turn will reduce the development of bumps. An easy way to use this remedy is to mix a tablespoon of salt with two cups of warm water and apply it to your butt using a washcloth.

Lime juice

Lime juice acts as a natural bleaching agent, which not only eradicates your butt acne but also helps get rid of the scars it leaves behind.

Turmeric paste

Turmeric has been used in Ayurveda and homemade skin remedies for years due to its anti-bacterial properties. Applying a paste made out of turmeric and rose water is an effective home remedy to get rid of butt acne. Be careful, however, because turmeric can stain your skin.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is one of the most popular treatments for facial acne, and the same goes for buttne too. Tea tree oil has strong anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that make it an ideal home remedy for butt acne. Take a little bit of tea tree oil on a q-tip and apply it to just the affected areas, carefully.

Vinegar