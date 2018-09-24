news

Nollywood royalty Genevive Nnaji broke the internet last week when she posted a rare selfie. The actress looked radiant as she posed with barely-there makeup and kinky straight hair. If you want to get the look, here's how to nail natural beauty like Genevieve Nnaji.

Genevieve is everybody's favourite Nollywood actress. Not only is she greatly talented but she's an intensely private person who minds her business and let's her work speak for itself. Genny, recently made history with her latest movie 'Lionheart', a Netflix original, making it the first Nigerian movie to be so.

She looked sensational as she walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in a red power suit. It was a rare outing for Genny and we got to see even more of her when she dropped an unexpected selfie on Instagram for everyone to admire.

Genevieve posted a picture of her sitting outside wearing minimal makeup and her hair in a kinky straight style. Her skin looked radiant and she defied her age with her youthful look.

Do you want to nail Genevieve's look? Well, Pulse Beauty has you covered with a makeup and skin care guide that should get you looking just as good, if not better than the queen herself.

Make-up

1. Dabota Cosmetics

Dabota Cosmetics's Flawless finish Foundation will give you a photo-ready finish. The weightless foundation will glide onto skin and ensure all pores and blemishes are well-covered without feeling cakey.

Water based liquid foundation

Light to medium coverage

Contains antioxidant vitamin E

Contains wheat germ to improve skin's elasticity

Perfect for sensitive skins

Non-comedogenic

This product will give you the 'your skin but better' finish that all natural beauty looks require.

2. Zaron

Zaron's Healthy Glow Foundation does exactly what it says on the tin. The foundation gives the wearer an inexplicable glow that lasts all day. At an affordable N4,750 this ultra matte foundation blends in smoothly and guarantees a beautiful matte finish. You are sure of an even skin tone and even more with SPF30 that protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

Oil -free formula

True Matte Finish

Soft natural effect

Suitable for all skin types

Unique full yet weightless texture

Easy to wear and blend (using brushes, beauty blenders and even finger tips)

Provides a perfect even skin tone

Medium to Full build-able coverage

Skin care

Beauty and skin care go hand in hand , especially for those who want to show off their best with confidence. Starting good skin habits at a young age will contribute to younger looking skin in our not so young years later on.

Do you have a skin care routine or do you just prefer to fall asleep night after night and not worry about the effects on your skin? You may not think too much about your skin care routine, but the truth is you should. Your skin is one of the largest organs that your body has and it works hard every day to protect you from harmful elements.

Taking care of your skin and developing a skin care routine is important, because it can help this organ do its job better and longer.

Although Genevieve is wearing makeup, it's abundantly clear that she is also a woman who takes good care of her skin. At 39 years old, Genevieve looks like a woman half her age thanks to her undoubtedly solid skin care routine.

Whatever your age, if you want to start taking care of your skin, here are some Nigerian brands and brands available for purchase in Nigeria that will have you glowing in next to no time.

1. Yves Rocher

The Yves Rocher range of products include: face care; body care; bath and shower; fragrances; hair care and make up. All the active ingredients Yves Rocher develops are extracted from plants; they are GMO, paraben, silicon and mineral oil free.

Yves Rocher has over 250 botanical sources globally for its products while the plants are grown and harvested in the best condition. Committed to safeguarding the botanical world and biodiversity, the Yves Rocher foundation has planted over 50 million trees globally with an objective to plant 100 million trees by 2020.

2. Clinique

Clinique Laboratories, LLC is an American manufacturer of skincare, cosmetics, toiletries and fragrances, usually sold in high end department stores. It is a subsidiary of the Estée Lauder Companies. Clinique is one of Estee Lauder's most successful and profitable subsidiaries.

The company was founded in 1968 and offered the first-ever brand of upscale cosmetics created by a dermatologist. Its goal was to offer consumers high-quality beauty with health and wellness in mind.

3. Ajali

Ajali is an all-natural, completely handmade cosmetics brand established in Nigeria. Ajali are a proudly African company and thrive to share all the resources this continent has been blessed with, with the rest of world. The only use the finest natural plant and mineral ingredients, wild-harvested in remote, untainted regions by artisan producers who value traditional, sustainable practices.

They pride themselves on creating remarkably effective natural products with the highest degree of ethical integrity.