From neon nails to ombre, nail art designers are getting more creative with the designs and the new manicure trend is a complete desire.

Outline nail art is one of the trends we’ve been seeing lately and it’s about to be one of the biggest beauty trends of 2020 because of its popularity. The design can be worn on both long and short nails with a classy vibe.

This design is achieved by outlining a contrasting nail polish colour along the outer edges of the already polished nail. So you end up having two different colours on your nails, thereby maintaining the simple look.

You can either go subtle or bold, it all depends on your personal style. Since the design is still in trend, it might be quite expensive to get one.

That wouldn’t be a problem if you can make it by yourself. This article will show you how to get yourself an outline nail art.

Below is a video that would give you a step by step guide on how to create an outline nail art.