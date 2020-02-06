Stretch marks are one beauty issue no one wants to deal with including men and women because it sometimes affects your confidence.

Pregnant women are prone to have stretch marks all over their bump, breasts, arms, thigh and some other part of the body. Stretch marks occur due to weight gain or when the body suddenly lose weight. For pregnant women, its surely weight gain.

The growth of the baby stretches the skin around the stomach beyond its original capacity, thereby causing stretch marks. You can't avoid this during pregnancy but you can get rid of it after childbirth. Most pregnant women are scared that their stretch marks might not leave after childbirth. The good news is that we'll show you how to get rid of it with homemade remedies.

Here are 3 homemade remedies for removing pregnancy stretch marks.

1. Aloe vera

You must have heard about aloe vera is a good skincare plug. Aloe vera can repair and soothe the skin. Applying its gel on the affected area will make the stretch marks disappear. Extract the gel from the leaf, rub it on your skin and leave for about 15 minutes. Then, you wash off after with warm water.

2. Olive oil

Olive oil is popular for exfoliating and moisturizing the skin. It eliminates stretch marks by promoting blood circulation. All you need to is rub the oil gently all over your skin in a circular motion. Leave it on for about 30 minutes so your skin can absorb the vitamins. Take your bath after. You can do twice this daily.

3. Shea butter

Shea butter is popular for its great impact on the skin, that's why it's one of the primary ingredients in most skincare products. Applying shea butter on your skin will improve its elasticity and prevent dryness. This eliminates stretch marks. All you need to do is massage your skin with shea butter and you're on the way to getting flawless skin.