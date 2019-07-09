Daily life can result in callouses on your fingers and palms. Rough skin can be caused by drying, chapping, and your skin's response to ordinary chemicals.

Cold temperatures and frequent use can have your soft skin looking and feeling uneven and unsightly. To get soft hands regardless of the time of year, you'll need to treat existing dryness with lotions, natural oils, sugar scrubs, protective coverings, and the occasional deep-conditioning salve.

You should also prevent your newly softened hands from getting rough by switching to gentle hand soaps, avoiding hot water, staying hydrated, and wearing gloves to avoid exposure to drying elements. Soft hands look and feel fantastic, and are easy to get for nearly everyone willing to put in the effort.

Here are 5 easy home remedies you can try for baby soft skin!

1.Apply olive oil and sugar

Olive oil is a great skin moisturiser. Pour about 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil into your palm. Add a teaspoon of sugar. With one finger, mix the sugar into the olive oil until it is a gritty mixture. Then rub your palms together, spreading the oil and sugar mixture to cover your skin. Inexpensive olive oil will be fine for this remedy.

Rub your hands together for several minutes, making sure all your skin is covered. After you've rubbed your hands well, gently rinse with water.

2.Coconut oil scrub

Put 1 tablespoon of coconut oil into a small bowl. Add 2 tablespoons honey and mix well. In a second bowl, mix 1/4 cup sea salt together with 1/4 cup sugar. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice to the dry mixture until it has the consistency of slightly damp sand. Combine the salt mixture with the oil and honey mixture, and stir well. With your fingers, scoop a small amount into your hand.

Rub your hands together well, and spread the scrub across your palms and between your fingers.

Rinse with warm water, and gently dry with a towel.

Store excess scrub in a glass jar with an airtight lid.

Apply 1-2 times per week.

3.Moisturise your hands with lotion

Lotion is the easiest and most important way to keep your hands soft. At the store, lotion is available in dozens of scents and styles to meet your personal needs.

Moisturise your hands every time you wash time. Keep small bottles at regular places around the house, so you always have some on hand.

Look for lotions that contain shea butter, B vitamins, and retinol. These ingredients keep your skin soft long after you’ve applied the lotion.

Mineral oils and lanolin help to trap water in the skin. Lotions with lactic acid and urea have soothing qualities, as well. Glycerin and dimethicone help to moisturize, while hyaluronic acid can help retain that moisture.

4.Vaseline and socks

Want to give your hands some extra special love? Why not try an overnight intense softening treatment using only two items:

Vaseline A pair of socks

Vaseline is known for its ability to lock in moisture and soften even the most callous palms. Many women mention Vaseline as their number one beauty secret.

After finishing all your activities for the day, wrap up by washing your hands with a gentle soap and drying them off. Then get a dollop of Vaseline and rub it into your hands. Go ahead and take an extra 30 seconds to massage your hands gently. Then simply slip the socks over your hands and go to bed. Wake up the next day to supple, soft hands.

Instead of using socks, you could using fabric gloves, but a clean pair of old socks you don’t use anymore work just fine—and don't require a trip to the store.

Are your hands dark, discoloured, and aged-looking? Use citrus to lighten them while softening your palms.

5.Citrus delight

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons lemon juice 2 teaspoons honey 2 teaspoons baking soda

Benefits of the Ingredients:

Directions: