Here is why you always feel tired

Why am I always tired? It's a question you ask yourself after noticing a pattern in your energy levels. When the pattern establishes itself some people just can't get themselves out of bed. Some notice this in how less productive they've become. They just can't achieve the same things they used to easily. The phenomenon is very common.

According to David Sodaro, MD, a UCI Health family physician, says, “I’m always so tired—it’s a complaint doctors hear all the time. I hear it from nearly every one of my patients at one time or another.”

Possible Reasons Why You Are Always Tired?

Several conditions and diseases can cause constant fatigue, but the chief cause in most people is a lifestyle. Here are seven reasons why you're always tired.

Immobile lifestyle

If you're living an immobile lifestyle, it may be the main reason why you always feel tired. Exercise your body. Stand sometimes even if there's a seat just staring back at you, begging to be used. But the irony is that people who don't exercise cite tiredness as the reason for this. One this that might be responsible for this is chronic fatigue syndrome, the symptom of which is a feeling of inexplicable tiredness every single day.

According to a study that included 1,500 people, exercise may help in reducing tiredness in those with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Not sleeping enough

When you sleep your body does some important functions including releasing hormones that regulate your energy levels and metabolism, and it stores memory. That's the reason you wake up feeling refreshed and raring to go. Adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night to function properly, According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

Additionally, being active during the day helps keep the fatigue away and enhances a good night's sleep. And establishing a particular sleeping time helps improve the quality of sleep.

Not taking in enough calories

Even if you're trying to lose weight, don't make extreme changes to your calorie-intake to the point where your body wouldn't be getting enough to function at full strength. Calories are like fuel to your body, using them to power processes like breathing and maintaining constant body temperature. You get exhausted when you consume an insufficient amount of calories due to lack of adequate minerals and vitamin D.

Inadequate hydration

To maintain high energy levels, drink enough water to keep your body hydrated. Dehydration happens when you're not adequately refilling the fluid your body loses through sweating, breathing, stooling, or urinating. According to several studies, even mild dehydration can affect your energy level and decrease your ability to concentrate. Other studies support this. It shows that men who exercise and lose one per cent of their body mass in fluid reported more fatigue than when they repeated the same exercise while remaining hydrated.

High-stress levels

Here is why you always feel tired

High-stress level affects your energy levels and overall quality of life. Although stress is normal in life, extreme stress can leave you always tired. Plus, how you respond to stress can impact how tired you may feel. Coming up with strategies like yoga and meditation can help you cope with the stress each day throws at you.

Inadequate protein

More than carbs and fats, protein intake enhances your metabolic rate. According to one study, fatigue levels lowered significantly in some Korean students who reported eating meat, egg, and fish twice a day. Branched-chain amino acids are building blocks of protein that reduce tiredness.

Wrong sleeping time

This is prevalent among those who perform night shifts and have to always sleep in the after or some other time. Your body's circadian rhythm is disrupted when you sleep during the day instead of the night. Circadian rhythms are the biological changes that happen in response to darkness or light during a 24-hour cycle. According to sleep experts, 2-5 per cent of night shift workers suffers a sleep disorder associated with sleepiness.

However, as a night shift worker, there's a strategy you can use to maintain energy levels. Expose yourself to bright light pulses, wear dark sunglasses outside and it would give your eye the impression that you're sleeping in the dark.

Lifestyle is indeed the leading cause of tiredness, but before coming to that conclusion on a personal level, make sure you've ruled out with the doctor every possibility of underlying health problems.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com