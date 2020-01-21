You might think you know your body and how it works but sometimes your period makes an unexpected appearance which might be embarrassing on most days.

Periods usually arrive once each month, but the exact date, flow, cramp severity, and accompanying symptoms are not quite that consistent. For this very reason, the app market is flooded with period trackers that aim to offer insight into your monthly cycle.

Period tracking can help you identify any changes to your menstrual cycle that may be an indicator of potential health issues. Furthermore, using period tracking apps can tell you when you are likely to be most fertile if you are avoiding pregnancy or trying to become pregnant.

There are hundreds of apps that track and analyze the menstrual cycle, we have put together the best 5 that would help you. We believe every woman living in this age and time should own one of these apps.

Here's the best period tracker app every woman needs to know.

1. Flo period tracker

This period tracker is one of the best apps available and the good news is it's free. With Flo Period & Ovulation Tracking, you can track all kinds of things, like sleep, water consumption, and physical activity. For those trying to get pregnant, you can monitor basal temperature, test results, and see the tracker’s estimate of your most fertile days. Flo app is available on Android (Google Play Store) and iPhone (iOS store)

2. Clue

This tracking app takes menstrual tracking multiple steps forward. The predictions and analysis can help you detect irregularities regarding ANY type of info the app collects. Clue Connect lets you share information about your cycle and related symptoms with friends, family and anyone else you fancy.

It can also be used to monitor PMS (Premenstrual syndrome) and highlight any lifestyle triggers. This app is available for download on Android devices and iPhone.

3. Period diary

This app has more than 30 PMS symptoms and 20 moods available to track and syncs with your phone’s calendar so you can see all your period info in one place. And if you don’t want others to know you’re one of the billions of people in the world who menstruate, the application is password-protected, and the icon is labeled P.D. instead of Period Diary.

The app is available for download on Android devices and iPhone.

4. My period calendar

If you’re interested in sticking to the basics (your period’s timing, length, and symptoms), this is the app for you. Plus, its year-long calendar view allows you to review your past cycles and see how they’ve changed over time. This app is also free and can be downloaded on Android and iPhone.

5. Eve

Want to have a little fun with your period? With Eve, you can get a daily Cyclescope ( a horoscope-like prediction based on where you are in your cycle), as well as daily sex quizzes. The app also comes with a community feature, where you can discuss all things menstruation with other users. It also predicts upcoming periods and chances of pregnancy, too.