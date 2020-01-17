It's easy to get tempted to try every highly-raved-about skincare product out there but their effects on the skin are more important.

Certain ingredients, especially when used simultaneously, may cause more harm than good. Your skin has its unique properties that are based on your genes, lifestyle and the environment you reside in. It usually takes time for skincare products to take effect. How would you know if your skincare routines aren't working for you?

There are certain signs you should look out for when you start a new skincare routine to know if the products you are using are not good for you.

Here are some signs to look out for.

1. More breakouts

Getting a pimple is pretty common when you start a new skincare routine [Lisa a la mode]

Breakouts happen, but if you’re not finding any relief after a few weeks of following your skincare routine with consistency, there is a good chance it’s not working hard enough for you. Getting a pimple here and there is pretty common when you've just started with a new routine. On the flip side, you could be using products that are too strong and stripping, causing your skin to go into oil overdrive.

2. Excessive oil

Excessive oil on your overall skin is sometimes a sign that your skincare routine is not working [Pulse Nigeria]

If you use a certain moisturizer or you are following a particular routine and you notice that your skin is excessively oily, then there is a problem. Excessive oil on your overall skin is sometimes a sign that your skin is trying to protect you from some harsh ingredients in your products by over moisturizing your skin. It's advisable to pause the skincare products.

3. Irritation and itching

If after using your skincare products, your skin feels itchy or irritated, that's a negative reaction [ece-auto-gen]

If after using your skincare products, your skin feels itchy or irritated, then it may signal a negative reaction to an existing product. In order to figure out which product is the culprit, we recommend you stop your existing routine completely, and simply use a basic gentle cleanser and moisturizer in its place. After a week, slowly add in each product one at a time every few days until you find the cause.

4. Discolouration

Due to increased sun damage or hormones (pregnancy), you may experience an increase in brown spots or hyperpigmentation. But this could also be a sign that you’re having a bad reaction to some ingredients that are meant to brighten your skin. In this case, stop whatever you’re using.

5. Your skin feels tight after cleansing

This one usually is a red flag after you use a cleanser or serum. If your skin feels so tight that you cannot really open your mouth with feeling a little pain, then you should probably do more research on that item.