Belly fat is closely linked to diabetes, heart disease, and insulin resistance, that's why you need to get rid of it.

Going to the gym to get rid of your belly fat isn't enough, your diet also plays a major role in keeping your waist snatched. A slim waist gives you a banging body shape and all your outfits fit like they're sculpted on you. How can you have a slim waist without getting rid of your belly fat?

This article lists 5 foods you should eat to burn belly fat and get yourself a slim waist.

1. Fruits

Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and antioxidants [Getty Images] Getty Images

Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and antioxidants. Dietary fiber improves digestion, increases the number and variety of good gut microbes, improves metabolism, and helps lower blood pressure. Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, kiwi, tangerine, and fresh limes contain anti-oxidants that will help you lose belly fat. Other fat-burning fruits you can consume include apples, watermelons, grapes, and strawberries.

2. Fish

Salmon are great sources of protein and omega-3 fatty acids [Food.com]

Fish like salmon and tuna are great sources of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Proteins help build muscle, and omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation in the body and increase the metabolic rate. Also, the lower the inflammation, the lower the chances of gaining weight that is triggered by stress and inflammation.

3. Almonds

Almonds keep your stomach full for a long time due to their healthy fat [Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

Almonds keep your stomach full for a long time due to their healthy fat and protein content. They are a good source of monounsaturated fats and help curb cravings since they are a good source of vegetable protein and fiber.

4. Legumes

Legumes suppress hunger pangs thereby preventing overeating [Healthline]

Legumes are good sources of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Consuming them regularly can help suppress hunger pangs, thereby preventing overeating. They are also great sources of protein for vegans and vegetarians. Try to mix three different legumes to provide your body with different micronutrients.

5. Oatmeal

Oatmeals are rich in fiber and aid digestion [Pulse Nigeria]

Oats are rich in fiber and aid digestion. They contain insoluble fiber and carbohydrates that curb your hunger and give you energy for your workout. Eat oatmeal in the morning with some nut butter or nuts for added protein. When buying oatmeal, make sure that you choose one that is flavorless as flavored oats contain sugar and chemicals.