Despite getting a clean bill of health on the proper functioning of their reproductive organs, these women still find it difficult to become pregnant.

On the surface, pregnancy seems easy enough and everyone knows how babies are made but the reality, for many women, is somewhat different. A lot of women experience difficulty when trying to conceive and have absolutely no idea why they’re not getting pregnant. Nor are there any medical reasons why they should not be getting pregnant easily. It can be a frustrating and trying time for any couple. However, there are a lot of factors as to why you might be having trouble falling pregnant and changing a few simple things might be the difference between you and baby bliss.

Many people are familiar with the fact that age plays a pivotal role in falling pregnant and older women are likely to find it harder to conceive. The older you get, the less eggs you have and therefore, the harder it is to get pregnant. According to experts, ones fertility is at its peak between the ages of 18 and 30.

Aside from the obvious factor of age, these are the 5 common reasons why women struggle to fall pregnant!

1. Stress

You would be shocked to find out the adverse effects that stress puts on one's body and trying for a baby can be a stressful; time for a couple. Stress, good or bad, is going to take its toll on you both physically and mentally. Balance and calm are a crucial part of trying to conceive. When you are stressed out, your adrenal system suffers and makes conditions harder to conceive. In order to improve your chances of having a baby, you need to be in tune with and listen to what your body is trying to tell you. Learn to say no to certain tasks and to take time for yourself.

Lots of women think the best thing to do when you’re stressed is to take time off work but work is actually a welcome distraction and takes the stress of 'getting pregnant' off a little and allows you to focus on something else. Instead of changing your day-to-day routine entirely, try something new that completely relaxes you like an art class, meditation and exercise which also help reduce stress levels.

2. Lack of sleep

You already know that getting enough sleep prepares your body for the day ahead and makes getting up in the morning a little less traumatic. However, when you're trying for a baby, there’s another reason to get yourself to bed on time. Sleep deprivation puts stress on the body and when you’re tired, you don’t function like you should. People who don’t get enough sleep find that their immune systems are down a little bit and they’re more likely to get infections, which will affect the reproductive cycle.

This advice is also for men who want to become Fathers because infections can cause fever and that excess heat can damage the sperm temporarily. Women who don’t get enough sleep can also start to feel anxious, which may cause missed periods and lead to stress which is another hindering factor.

3. Weight problems

A woman who is underweight or overweight may have some difficulty conceiving a baby. An undernourished body may not ovulate properly and excess weight can have a significant effect on fertility.

Being slightly over your ideal weight decreases your chance of getting pregnant even if you are ovulating regularly ad the further you move away from your ideal BMI, the harder it becomes. Remember to maintain a healthy diet and develop a reasonable exercise routine which will be amazing for your body and of course, your mind.

4. Know your cycle

A lot of women don’t understand their own cycles. Most women are taught the typical 28-day cycle when they are young but the reality is that every woman is different and cycles vary in length.

In fact, timing is the most important thing when trying to get pregnant. Women are taught that ovulation is two weeks before your period and many people think that it’s two weeks after, but that’s only if you have a four-week cycle. You will have better luck conceiving if you monitor ovulation and start having sex at the right time.

5. Biofeedback

Keeping a positive attitude is incredibly important. There is a huge mind-body connection. Try not to listen to the negative stories from others couples and remain patient. Preparing for pregnancy up to a year in advance may be a good idea if you’re planning to start a family in the near future, that way you can focus on making lifestyle changes.

If you’re trying now, remember that it can take time, up to a year according to most doctors, to conceive. If you’re concerned that it has taken too long, speak to your Doctor about your options for fertility counselling and treatment.