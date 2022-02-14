Well, that is not the breakfast we are talking about here. We are talking about the first meal of the day - breakfast.
Healthiest meals to have on your breakfast table
'Breakfast na national cake, e go touch everybody' Know that popular Tik Tok song?
Breakfast is essential because it sets the tone for the rest of the day and gives you strength.
What should be on your breakfast table?
Egg
Scrambled or boiled, eggs should be on every breakfast table. Eggs contain proteins that keep you feeling full.
They also protect your eyes from degeneration and cataracts. Pair eggs with other healthy meals and not with things like bacon or white bread.
Coffee
Coffee keeps you alert during the day and it also has several benefits. It lowers the risk of heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and liver disease. Coffee also reduces the amount of sugar you use in your coffee. Use honey instead.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfast options there is. It reduces cholesterol levels and makes you feel full so you won’t overeat. It also contains many vitamins and minerals.
Fruits
Fruits take nothing to prepare. You can have them on the go or blend them into a smoothie. Fruits contain vitamins, minerals and a lot of fibre. This means they are low-calorie, nutritious and also make you feel full. Do not eat fruits alone for breakfast.
Green tea
Green tea also contains caffeine which means it helps you to be alert in the morning and for the rest of the day. Unlike coffee that can make you jumpy, green tea calms you. Whether or not it causes weight loss is another topic.
Were you hoping to find bread on this list? It is high carbs, with a lot of gluten and little nutrients. Try whole wheat bread instead.
Cornflakes is also not a good idea because they have high level of sugar in form of fructose.
