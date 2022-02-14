Healthiest meals to have on your breakfast table

Breakfast is essential because it sets the tone for the rest of the day and gives you strength.

What should be on your breakfast table?

Egg

Scrambled or boiled, eggs should be on every breakfast table. Eggs contain proteins that keep you feeling full.

They also protect your eyes from degeneration and cataracts. Pair eggs with other healthy meals and not with things like bacon or white bread.

Coffee

Coffee keeps you alert during the day and it also has several benefits. It lowers the risk of heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and liver disease. Coffee also reduces the amount of sugar you use in your coffee. Use honey instead.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfast options there is. It reduces cholesterol levels and makes you feel full so you won’t overeat. It also contains many vitamins and minerals.

Fruits

Fruits take nothing to prepare. You can have them on the go or blend them into a smoothie. Fruits contain vitamins, minerals and a lot of fibre. This means they are low-calorie, nutritious and also make you feel full. Do not eat fruits alone for breakfast.

Green tea

Green tea also contains caffeine which means it helps you to be alert in the morning and for the rest of the day. Unlike coffee that can make you jumpy, green tea calms you. Whether or not it causes weight loss is another topic.

Were you hoping to find bread on this list? It is high carbs, with a lot of gluten and little nutrients. Try whole wheat bread instead.