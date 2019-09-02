A German study has found that women who have bigger hips and bums have a lower risk of heart attack, stroke and type 2 diabetes than those who store fat around their tummy.

According to Women's Health magazine, Dr Norbert Stefan, the study’s lead author, said, “It is better for people of normal weight to be pear-shaped rather than apple-shaped, so that weight is carried on the bottom half of their body rather than around the middle. The hips and thighs offer ‘safe storage’ for fat, stopping it from getting into the blood and reaching the organs. Fat in the hips and thighs is largely different from fat in the abdomen, called visceral fat. In pear-shaped people, these areas work like a sponge, with fat stored in fat cells where it cannot do much harm.”

1. Butt fat is relatively harmless, health-wise. Unlike excess white fat in the gut, which surrounds organs and can lead to inflammation, high blood pressure, and disease, big bottoms are full of subcutaneous yellow fat, which is benign in that area.

2. It makes you biologically more attractive. Some evolutionary psychologists believe that men prefer women with fuller butts because it enhances the appearance of the curvature of the spine, according to a recent study published in Evolution and Human Behavior. From an evolutionary standpoint, this is a desirable trait because a curved spine can alleviate spinal pressure and related injury during pregnancy, which supports mobility to forage food for yourself until the baby arrives.

3. It can protect your lower back. When your bottom is too weak to propel your legs forward as you walk, smaller muscles end up kicking in to help. This can lead to strain in your back, hips, knees, and other places.

4. Big butts promote proper posture. Tight hips are an inevitable result of excessive sitting and can make it difficult for you to stand up straight but a strong butt can help lengthen your hip flexors and keep everything in alignment, which alleviates pain (and stops you from looking like a slump).

5. You're less likely to have dangerous cholesterol levels. Researchers took a look at lower fat (measured by thigh or hip circumference), they linked it to healthier cholesterol levels, which mean a lower risk of chronic illness down the line. Women with bigger butts and smaller waists tend to have higher levels of HDL cholesterol (the good kind that helps keep your arteries clear) and lower levels of LDL cholesterol (the bad kind that blocks arteries).